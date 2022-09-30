SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team will travel to Rapid City Saturday to take on rival South Dakota School of Mines in the 137th Black Hills Brawl and Battle for the Homestake trophy.
Black Hills State is currently first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 4-0 record to start the season for the first time since 1970 when the team finished the season 8-2 and were the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference champions.
The team now looks to make it a 5-0 start to the season since the 1951 season the team finished 6-2.
The Yellow Jackets currently sit first among RMAC teams, allowing only 18.0 points per game.
Last Saturday Black Hills State defeated Colorado School of Mines 31-28 in their Swarm Days game.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Chance Eben connected with Hasaan Williams on a 24 yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left in the game.
Coleman Chapman added the extra point to give the Yellow Jackets their homecoming win and improve to 4-0 on the season.
“I was really excited to see our guys come back. It was really the first game we had a points deficit to come back and win the ballgame,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “It was an up and down game for us, we really didn’t play well, but we made plays when it counted. There was a little bit of luck on our side as well. Those are things I really don’t want to count on going forward in the future.
Breske he didn’t want his team to have to make big plays in crucial moments, and rely on luck.
Breske said, “We played a good team and won, and that’s all that mattered. There were a lot of lessons learned from the week four win.”
Breske is happy the team is 4-0, but he knows there is more work to be done.
“We can’t rest on our success too long. We came in Monday and kind of put that game behind us, and started talking about the game play to beat Tech (SD Mines), and the guys got all their focus on Tech, and its going to be a really good game, and a great contest,” Breske said.
The Yellow Jackets are looking to regain the Homestake Trophy for the first time since 2019.
