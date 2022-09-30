Josh Breske BHSU head coach.jpg
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team will travel to Rapid City Saturday to take on rival South Dakota School of Mines in the 137th Black Hills Brawl and Battle for the Homestake trophy.

Black Hills State is currently first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 4-0 record to start the season for the first time since 1970 when the team finished the season 8-2 and were the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference champions.

