BHSU basketball to host Spearfish Day Jan. 8

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University athletics will be hosting Spearfish Day, Saturday Jan. 8, at BHSU’s women’s and men’s basketball games against Colorado Mesa, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
Everyone is invited to come out and join us that day to recognize the town, and celebrate the community that makes Spearfish so great.
General Admission tickets will be $5 to Spearfish residents, with a drivers license or school ID.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.