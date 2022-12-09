BHSU Sports Information
DENVER, Colo. — Black Hills State women’s and men’s basketball teams will hit the road today for a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) games.
Tonight both teams face Metro State-Denver, with the women’s game starting at 5 p.m., with the men to follow at 7 p.m.
Saturday, both teams head west to Golden, Colo. for a match up against the Colorado Mines Orediggers.
The women tip off at 5 p.m., with the men to follow at 7 p.m.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-1 overall, 2-0 RMAC) went 5-1 in non-conference play and 2-0 in conference play to start the 2022-2023 season.
The BHSU women sit atop RMAC standings, with Colorado Mines (6-1, 2-0 RMAC) and Adams State (6-2, 2-0 RMAC) in second and third, respectively.
Last weekend, the Lady Jackets won both of their RMAC games, defeating the Regis 71-64 in overtime, and defeating UC-Colorado Springs 58-42.
Today the BHSU women face Metro State-Denver, in Denver, Colo.
The Lady Roadrunners (3-5, 1-1 RMAC) lost their conference opener at Westminster, 67-64; before rebounding to defeat defeated Colorado Mesa, 54-52.
The Lady Roadrunners hold middle to low ranks among team stats in the RMAC.
Sophomore guard Kendra Parra is the leading scorer in the conference.
She has scored 152 points, and averages 19 points per game.
The Yellow Jacket men No. 4/5 Black Hills State men’s basketball hits the road this week, traveling to take on Metro State and No. 8/10 Colorado Mines.
The Yellow Jacket men are currently ranked fourth in the nation in the D2 SIDA (Sports Information Directors Association) Media Poll, and fifth in the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches National Poll), collecting a first-place vote.
The team remains first in the South Central Regional Poll with an 8-0 start to the year, matching the program’s best start since the 1927-28 season when they also opened the season 8-0.
Tonight the Yellow Jackets travel to Metro State-Denver.
The Roadrunners are coming off a weekend split to open RMAC play, falling to Westminster 93-65, before beating Colorado Mesa 84-78.
Metro State has been middle-of-the-pack statistically this season in the RMAC.
They rank second in offensive rebounding averaging 11 rebounds per game, and they rank sixth in the conference with a field goal% of .476.
Black Hills State is 6-15 against Metro State since entering DII in 2011, but are winners of their last three meetings, and five of their last six games,
