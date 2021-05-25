BHSU announces Warriors of the Month

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State athletics has named its South Dakota National Guard Warriors of the Month for the months of March and April.
March’s Warriors of the month were women’s basketball’s Ashlee Beacom and football’s Kielar Harpham. For April, Alexandria Lisenbe of women’s soccer and rodeo’s Collin Palmer earned the honor.
March
Ashlee Beacom
Beacom was a catalyst for women’s basketball’s success this season at the point guard position. She works extremely hard every day in practice and is always asked to defend the Lady Jackets opponents’ best drivers. She has made several big plays for the team over her career.
Beacom also gets it done in the classroom with a 3.5 cumulative GPA, and was named to the All-RMAC Academic Team. She has shown excellent leadership abilities, as she’s been wonderful in the community.
Kielar Harpham
Harpham is a great leader on and off the football field. He has answered the call with numerous service projects over the past year, while also serving as a two-time team captain.
On the field, Harpham has played in 33 games in his time at BHSU, accumulating over 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards. Off the field, he holds his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently working on his MBA.
When it comes to volunteering, he has given his time to Chinook Days in Spearfish, and for the past four years, he’s helped with the Zonta Festival, the Spearfish High School wrestling tournament, and has worked concessions for youth soccer.
April
Alexandria Lisenbe
Lisenbe has been a four-year starter and four-year captain for the women’s soccer team. She plays a large role in the success of the current program, as well as its future.
She emulates personal responsibility and has earned the respect of her entire team through the consistency of her performance and preparation. Lisenbe operates much like an assistant coach, ensuring equipment needs are taken care of, managing communication gaps, and anticipating team and program needs.
Off the field,Lisenbe is our SACC representative and also volunteers to help coach in the local community soccer organization.
Collin Palmer
Palmer is the captain of the men’s rodeo team, and excels both in the classroom and the arena while having a positive impact in our community.
He volunteers to help with fundraisers and goes above and beyond to help make our events a success. Many times he is the first and last one at our events to make sure everything is prepared and cleaned up afterwards.
He volunteers to help and jump at the Polar Plunge and helps with our Special Rodeo during our Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede. He is a fifth year senior and business major, who has maintained a 4.0 GPA his entire college career.
One of Palmer’s greatest strengths is his work ethic. He shows up at every practice and gives his best effort to improve himself as well as his equine partner. He will not be outworked, and that mindset has helped him to continuously climb up in the standings, as he currently ranks third in Men’s All Around, and second in the tie down roping in the Great Plains Region.
