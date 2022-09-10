SPEARFISH — Black Hills State Athletics is excited to announce some new additions to the gameday experience at BHSU ahead of the 2022 season.
The main features that will be a new radio home for the Yellow Jackets as well as an enhanced concessions that includes beer and wine sales to the general public.
All football, and women’s and men’s basketball and women’s basketball games will now be heard on KDSJ 980 AM and 103.5 FM.
“We are excited to begin our second decade of live coverage of BHSU Athletics by returning to KDSJ,” said Jim Kallas, genral manager of Riverfront Broadcasting. “Having the game broadcasts on 980 AM and our new FM signal at 103.5 in the Northern Hills, allows us to offer more around the clock coverage of everything Green and Gold.”
Broadcasts will be available to Jacket fans worldwide with newly updated audio streaming and mobile apps.
Steve Ammerman while still provide play-by-play on BHSUAthletics.com live streams for all home football and basketball games.
Enhanced concessions
Black Hills State is offering an expanded concessions menu for 2022.
Food trucks may also provide additional food and drink options at select games throughout the season.
Alcohol sales for fans
With a recent approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents, Black Hills State has a new alcohol policy for home football games.
Fans can now purchase beer and wine during regular season home football games.
Sales will be located under the tent next to the concessions ctand at Lyle Hare Stadium.
In addition, an alcohol-free section will be provided in Section 1, at the east end of the stadium.
In order to purchase alcohol, all fans, regardless of age, must present a valid ID at designated stations, in tailgating areas, or stadium concourses, to receive a wristband for that day’s game.
Board policy requires each fan to have his or her ID on them at all times as age verification will take place at points of sale and beyond.
The stadium gates open 60 minutes prior to kickoff, with alcohol sales starting one hour prior to kickoff and ending at the conclusion of the third quarter as per BOR policy.
New entrance locations
Due to issues with WiFi and guest safety, Black Hills State will have two two ticketed entrances into Lyle Hare Stadium, at the north and northeast entrance (both closest to the Donald E. Young Center parking).
The southeast gates will not be used during the 2022 football season.
The Endzone Club
The Endzone Club returns as an exclusive area where fans who purchase a specific Endzone Club ticket will be able to enjoy the game from beyond the west endzone at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The purchase of the ticket will include:
— A ticket to the game and access to tents in the north endzone for the game’s duration
— For season ticket holders with tickets already in hand, add-on tickets for access to the tent can also be purchased
— Access to food and beer available for purchase through end of 3rd quarter
— Fans will be free to move between their seats and Endzone Club throughout the game
Tailgating
Tailgating returns for the 2022 season, here’s what to expect:
— Tailgating will be located in the Young Center parking lot just north of the Stadium
— Tailgating will start 2 hours prior to kick-off and end at the start of the football game; no tailgating after games
— Parking and setup will be on a first come, first serve basis
— A Student-Only tailgating section continue as well
— The university will not be hosting the “Tailgate Cookout” this year.
