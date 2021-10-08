BHSU announces Sam Holden as new assistant AD

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University athletics department has announced Sam Holden has been named assistant athletics director for events and internal operations.
Before coming to Black Hills State, Holden worked at Saint Mary’s College where he was promoted to associate athletics director for Facilities in the fall of 2019, after serving two years as assistant athletic director for facilities.
There, he was instrumental in the completion of an 8-million-dollar remodel of their UCU-Pavilion, and the completion of a brand new 2.3-million-dollar strength and conditioning training center in the summer of 2020.
He also oversaw the day-to-day operations of all of the athletic facilities for the College’s 16 Division I sports, including game contracts, facility scheduling and external events. He also oversaw all maintenance and special projects, which included the purchasing and installation of a new scoreboard, batting cages, a new sound system and backstop padding at Cottrell Softball Field.
Before Saint Mary’s, Holden was the athletics facilities and events supervisor at the University of the Pacific, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the athletic facilities and was the event manager for all home athletic events. He served as the co-tournament director for the America East Field Hockey Tournament and played a role in hosting the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regional in Stockton, Calif.
Before his time in events and facilities, Holden served as an assistant men’s basketball coach and video coordinator for the men’s basketball team at Pacific. He assisted the head coaches with all facets of the program including scouting reports, recruiting, camps and any video needs.
Prior to arriving at Pacific, Holden worked as the assistant basketball coach at Mount Marty College. There he helped the head coach with all aspects of the basketball program. He served as the main point of contact for all athletic facility schedules. Holden also managed a department wide fundraiser that raised over $25,000.
Holden got his start in college athletics at Black Hills State where he served as the assistant men’s basketball coach.
Holden received his master’s degree in Strategic Leadership from Black Hills State University in 2012, as well as his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science in 2010.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.