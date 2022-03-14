BHSU advances to Sweet 16

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II Tournament with wins over No. 8 Dallas Baptist, 76-69, and No. 2 West Texas A&M 91-77 Sunday, in Lubbock,Texas.
After Saturday’s win over Dallas Baptist, Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach, talked about the team’s toughness and defense..
“Credit to our guys for a tougher second half, they kind of found some open areas and our transitions looked better,” said Thompson. “Defensively I thought our effort was pretty consistent, allowing us to stay in the game offensively.”
Joel Scott and Sava Dukic hit 3-pointers to give the Yellow Jackets an early 6-3 lead.
Dallas Baptist would go on a 19-3 run to lead 22-9 with 8:23 left in the first half.
A 3-pointer and field goal by Tommy Donovan, and a free throw by Dukic cut the Dallas Baptist lead to 22-15.
A free throw and field goal by Scott, and a layup by P.J Hayes cut the Dallas Baptist lead to 27-21 with 2:30 left in the half.
Adam Moussa would hit two 3-pointers to pull Black Hills State within two-points, 29-27, at the half.
Dallas Baptist would score the first five points of the second half to extend its lead to 34-39.
Dallas Baptist led 40-38 with 13 minutes left in the game, when Black Hills State began to find its offensive rhythm.
Field goals by Scott and Donovan, and a dunk by Dukic gave the Yellow Jackets the lead 44-40.
Black Hills State would extend its lead to 53-44, and hit several free throws down the stretch to win, 76-68
Scott led Black Hills State in scoring with 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out four assists. Donovan added 15 points, Moussa chipped in 12 points, Sindou Cisse scored 12 points, and P. J. Hayes added 11 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Sunday, the Jackets shot a blistering 61% from the field (36-59), and 59% from behind the 3-point line (13-22).
“It’s just one game, and that’s how we’ve thought all year,” said Thompson. “We feel like we can go up with anyone, and Texas A&M is one of the better teams in the country. We got great looks all night long and guys stepped up.”
Scott, Dukic, and Cisse led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 20 points each. Moussa chipped in 14 points.
Scott led the Black Hills State defense pulling down 14 rebounds.
Scott now sits at 723 points this season. He is now 11 points away from breaking the all-time school record for points in a season held by Kim Templeton (733 points, 1975-76).
Black Hills State (24-7) will face Colorado Mesa at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Colorado Mesa stunned top-seeded Lubbock Christian 63-62 to advance and face the Yellow Jackets.
