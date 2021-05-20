BHSU 2021 Stadium Sports Grill Yellow Jacket Classic, June 25-26

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University athletics has opened registration for the 2021 Stadium Sports Grill Yellow Jacket Classic on June 25-26, in Spearfish.
The two-day event will start Friday, June 25 with a noon shotgun start at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Check-in will open at 10 a.m. that morning in the clubhouse.
Following day one of golf, there will be a Calcutta auction held Friday night in the clubhouse.
The event will wrap up on Saturday at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The Stadium Sports Grill Yellow Jacket Classic will field two-person teams in separate divisions for men, women and co-ed teams.
Registration costs $250 per player or $500 per team and will include green fees with cart.
Winners and awards will be announced on BHSUAthletics.com following the event.
For more information or questions about the event, contact Thayer Trenhaile at Thayer.Trenhaile@bhsu.edu.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.