BHSU 2021 Gridiron Gathering set for Sept. 25

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football program will be hosting the 12th Annual Gridiron Gathering Saturday, in conjunction with the Swarm Days football game against Adams State University at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
Last year’s Gridiron Gathering was canceled due to COVID-19.
The day begins with check-in at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, before the 1 p.m. kickoff against against the Grizzlies.
Post-game action will continue Saturday evening at the Deadwood Mountain Grand with a slot tournament, social hour and dinner.
There will also be a silent auction with various Yellow Jacket football items, along with the Gridiron Races.
This event provides an excellent atmosphere to get to know the Yellow Jacket football staff, Yellow Jacket football alumni, and all the Yellow Jacket football family and friends.
There will be ample opportunity to meet, recap the season to-date, and visit about the exciting things happening for the future of Yellow Jacket football. The event cost is $75 a person, or $125 per couple.
The event cost will include the following: Yellow Jacket football tumbler; free ticket to the game; free access to the new Endzone Club; Voucher for one free Yellow Jacket beer; optional slot tournament at an additional fee of $10 per person, the slot tournament will payout three places; social with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and tap beer; and a dinner buffet.
Come and have a great time gathering with Yellow Jacket football supporters.
Lodging and Entertainment Options: hotel rates starting at $134, reserve by Sept. 13 ...... (Make sure to reference Gridiron Gathering when making reservation);
Deadwood Mountain Grand - (605) 559-0386; optional slot tournament — a $10 buy-in required — $500 cash payout divided between first, second and third place.
Must sign up and pay in advance to participate (at registration or at check-in)
