BHP takes readers down memory lane

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from June 1-6, in five-year intervals, between five and 20 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Spearfish’s Damian Hall and Jaxon Hinch combined to win three titles at the state AA track meet. Hall claimed top honors in the boys’ 100-meter dash (10.77 seconds) and 200 dash (21.77 seconds). Hinch cleared 6 feet 4 inches to win the boys’ high jump event.
Lead-Deadwood’s Miranda Gallagher earned top honors in the girls’ triple jump at the state A track meet. A personal record of 35 feet 5.50 inches enabled her to claim the top spot.
Brandon Kemp of Spearfish will play baseball for Mount Marty College. He had spent the previous two years at Miles Community College in Miles City, Mont.
Sturgis native Paige McPherson brought home a bronze medal from the World TaeKwonDo Championships. She competed in the women’s welterweight (67-kilogram) division.
Ten years ago (2010)
Wendy O’Lexey and Shannon Hellman of Black Hills State University earned titles at the NAIA Outdoor National Track and Field Championships. O’Lexey won the women’s marathon event in 2 hours, 57 minutes, 59.01 seconds to defend her 2009 title. Hellman won the women’s 100-meter hurdles event in 13.45 seconds.
Spearfish’s Gavin Cordell and Abby Albers earned top honors at the state AA track meet. Cordell soared 46 feet 6.25 inches in the boys’ triple jump and earned the Gold Medal Award. Albers turned in an 18-1.50 effort in the girls’ long jump.
Sturgis’ Kahlie Peterson won the girls’ 1600-meter run event at the state AA track meet; her time was 5 minutes 17.55 seconds.
