BHC track meet top-8 distances, times released

BOX ELDER — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown athletes competed at Friday’s Black Hills Conference track meet at Patriot Stadium.
Event winners and other top-eight finishers from the area schools follow. Complete results are available on the athletic.net website.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 10.84 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ridge Inhofer 11.12. Spearfish: 4 Drason Craig 11.22, 5 Kaleb Ranek 11.30.
200-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 22.61 seconds. Other Spearfish: 3 Drason Craig 24.03, 5 Kaleb Ranek 24.10. Sturgis Brown: 6 Ridge Inhofer 24.20, 7 Jadon Blair 24.76. Belle Fourche: 8 Dalton Davis 25.21.
400-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 49.28 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Drason Craig 49.94, 3 William Williams 50.78. Sturgis Brown: 4 Ridge Inhofer 51.03, 8 Jadon Blair 54.19. Belle Fourche: 5 Aiden Giffin 52.17. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Greyson Baumberger 53.26.
800-meter run
1 Keenan Urdiales (Spearfish) 2 minutes 4.63 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ray Henderson 2:07.07, 6 Owen Koontz 2:09.94. Other Spearfish: 5 Evan Viergets 2:09.84. Lead-Deadwood: 7 James Pierce 2:10.81, 8 Greyson Baumberger 2:12.58.
1,600-meter run
1 Keenan Urdiales (Spearfish) 4 minutes 20.05 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Deron Graf 4:49.72, 7 Morgan Papenfuss 4:52.42. Other Spearfish: 8 Casey Nauta 4:53.32.
3,200-meter run
1 Keenan Urdiales (Spearfish) 10 minutes 16.37 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Deron Graf 10:35.10, 3 Morgan Papenfuss 10:43.11, 7 Ty Petrocco 11:01.16. Belle Fourche: 8 Lennon Clarkson 11:03.06.
110-meter hurdles
1 Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis Brown) 15.12 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Jayden Ludwick 16.85. Spearfish: 5 Jadon Olsson 17.06, 8 Nathan Allred 17.46. Belle Fourche: 7 Aiden Giffin 17.46.
300-meter hurdles
1 Warren Russel (Hot Springs) 44.57 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Nathanael Jones 44.69, 8 Aidan Hedderman 45.99. Spearfish: 6 Jadon Olsson 45.85, 7 Nathan Allred 45.94.
4x100-meter relay
1 Spearfish 43.66 seconds. Belle Fourche finished second in 45.46. Sturgis Brown finished fourth in 46.43.
4x200-meter relay
1 Spearfish 1 minute 33.79 seconds. Lead-Deadwood finished second in 1:36.00. Sturgis Brown finished third in 1:36.63. Belle Fourche finished fourth in 1:36.85.
4x400-meter relay
1 Custer 3 minutes 37.18 seconds. Spearfish finished second in 3:39.50. Sturgis Brown finished fourth in 3:43.18. Belle Fourche finished seventh in 4:10.98.
4x800-meter relay
1 Custer 8 minutes 38.78 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished second in 8:40.85. Spearfish finished fourth in 9:02.96.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hill City 3 minutes 52.00 seconds. Spearfish finished second in 3:53.81. Belle Fourche finished fourth in 4:00.57. Sturgis Brown finished fifth in 4:05.51.
Shot put
1 Jason Maciejczak (Douglas) 58 feet 6 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Konner Berndt 43-4. Spearfish: 4 Isaiah Lahoe 41-2. Belle Fourche: 8 Gunnar Feib 38-2.
Discus
1 Jason Maciejczak (Douglas) 163 feet 2 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Gunnar Geib 126-0. Sturgis Brown: 3 Konner Berndt 124-3, 8 Austin Atyeo 105-4. Spearfish: 7 Isaiah Lahoe 107-3.
Javelin
1 Konner Berndt (Sturgis Brown) 136 feet 10 inches. Spearfish: 3 Dawson Wood 112-5, 5 Jonah Donner 105-4. Other Sturgis Brown: 8 Daylyn Dschaak 94-8.
High jump
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 6 feet 5 inches. Other Spearfish: 3 Kennett Kortan 5-9. Lead-Deadwood: 5 James Pierce 5-7. Sturgis Brown: 7 Chayton Peterson 5-7, 8 Tyan Buus 5-5.
Pole vault
1 Chase Maher (Rapid City Christian) 15 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 12-6, 7 Chase Temple 11-0. Spearfish: 4 Brody Janvrin 11-6, 8 Mason Schmitz 10-6.
Long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 21 feet 10.50 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 4 David Morris 20-1. Sturgis Brown: 6 Cade Jolley 19-10.50, 8 Braden Temple 19-0.50.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jordyn Larsen (Custer) 12.60 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kyasia Jones 12.90, 7 Charlotte Fjelstad 13.02. Belle Fourche: 4 Dru Keegan 12.97. Spearfish: 5 Vaida Pettersen 12.97, 8 Elinor Damberg 13.09.
200-meter dash
1 Josey Wahlstrom (Custer) 27.20 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 5 Sawyer Dennis 28.03, 8 Kyasia Jones 28.69. Spearfish: 6 Hanna Bjorkman 28.11, 7 Vaida Pettersen 28.25.
400-meter dash
1 Josey Wahlstrom (Custer) 1 minute 0.01 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Josie Tobin 1:01.89. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Joslyn Kooima 1:02.19. Sturgis Brown: 5 Novali Dinkins 1:02.42, 6 Sawyer Dennis 1:02.58, 8 Charlotte Fjelstad 1:03.12.
800-meter run
1 Iris Zylstra (Sturgis Brown) 2 minutes 27.25 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Siera Sandford 2:29.45, 4 Peyton VanDeest 2:30.12, 8 Madison Viergets 2:36.68.
1,600-meter run
1 Jade Ecoffey (Red Cloud) 5 minutes 13.29 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Peyton VanDeest 5:15.37, 7 Kori Keil 5:43.52. Sturgis Brown: 5 Lucy Hamer 5:29.52. Belle Fourche: 8 Kyra Vandenberg 5:46.60.
3,200-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 11 minutes 31.04 seconds. Other Spearfish: 4 Kori Keil 12:27.51. Belle Fourche: 6 Kyra Vandenberg 12:43.58, 8 Ava Allen 12:55.74.
100-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 15.97 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kaylee Whatley 16.99. Other Spearfish: 5 Halle Fjelland 18.23.
300-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 48.57 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Hannah Killinger 50.09. Other Spearfish: 6 Halle Fjelland 50.61.
4x100-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche 50.85 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished third in 51.38. Spearfish finished fourth in 51.97.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown 1 minute 47.19 seconds. Spearfish finished second in 1:49.32. Lead-Deadwood finished third in 1:52.68. Belle Fourche finished sixth in 1:55.07.
4x400-meter relay
1 Spearfish 4 minutes 9.05 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished second in 4:14.37. Belle Fourche finished fifth in 4:32.27. Lead-Deadwood finished sixth in 4:33.43.
4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish 10 minutes 2.17 seconds. Sturgis Brown finished second in 10:03.03. Belle Fourche finished eighth in 10:56.17.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Custer 4 minutes 23.02 seconds. Spearfish finished second in 4:23.59. Sturgis Brown finished third in 4:38.55. Belle Fourche finished sixth in 4:55.52.
Shot put
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 43 feet 10 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Lexi Long 36-11. Spearfish: 7 KyleeJo Symonds 32-5.
Discus
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 140 feet 5 inches. Belle Fourche: 6 Shelby Moke 98-6.
Javelin
1 Sophey Spraitz (Spearfish) 93 feet 9 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 Lexi Long 86-3, 6 Kaylee Whatley 81-5. Other Spearfish: 5 Samantha Allred 83-3, 8 Tarynn Ball 75-6.
High jump
1 Avery Kirk (Spearfish) 5 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Cali Ewing 5-0. Other Spearfish: 6 Jozie Dana 4-10.
Pole vault
1 Gretchen Adamski (Spearfish) 10 feet 0 inches. Other Spearfish: 3 Alira Termes 9-0. Belle Fourche: 5 Sloan Young 8-0. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Clarissa Heisinger 8-0, 8 (tie) Jayna Prince 7-6. Sturgis Brown: 8 (tie) Madison Schaefer 7-6.
Long jump
1 Sofie Guthmiller (Spearfish) 16 feet 8.75 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Cali Ewing 15-10, 4 Charlotte Fjelstad 15-0.50. Belle Fourche: 5 Dylan Stedillie 15-0.25, 6 Katelyn Lee 14-10.50.
Triple jump
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 34 feet 7.75 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Rachael Banks 33-11.25, 5 Novali Dinkins 32-0.75, 8 Erin Shaw 31-8.75. Other Belle Fourche: 6 Katelyn Lee 31-11.75, 7 Dylan Stedillie 31-9.
