BHC girls’ track meet placings announced

STURGIS — Girls’ event winners and other top-eight finishers from Friday’s Black Hills Conference track meet follow.
The top-eight finishers are from the area schools of Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown.
100-meter dash
1 Haleigh Timmer (St. Thomas More) 12.97 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Vaida Pettersen 13.26, 5 Stella Marcus 13.36, 8 Sofie Guthmiller 13.63. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kyasia Jones 13.28, 6 Sawyer Dennis 13.49. Lead-Deadwood: 7 Allison Mollman 13.52.
200-meter dash
1 Jordyn Larsen (Custer) 26.96 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Vaida Pettersen 27.03, 8 Grace Karp 27.74. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kyasia Jones 27.33, 6 Avery Marler 27.67. Belle Fourche: 5 Mataya Ward 27.52.
400-meter dash
1 Haleigh Timmer (St. Thomas More) 59.54 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Kyasia Jones 1 minute 1.55 seconds, 5 Novali Dinkins 1:02.05, 6 Sawyer Dennis 1:02.43. Spearfish: 3 Hanna Bjorkman 1:01.60, 4 Maddi Doren 1:01.73, 7 Tessa Lucas 1:02.47.
800-meter run
1 Paige Willnerd (Sturgis Brown) 2 minutes 21.47 seconds. Spearfish: 4 Hanna Bjorkman 2:28.99, 5 Josie Tobin 2:29.00, 6 Tessa Lucas 2:29.61. Other Sturgis Brown: 7 Lucy Hamer 2:29.70.
1,600-meter run
1 Jade Ecoffey (Red Cloud) 5 minutes 19.23 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Paige Willnerd 5:24.57, 4 Iris Zylstra 5:27.44. Spearfish: 7 Madie Donovan 5:38.56.
3,200-meter run
1 Ramsey Karim (Custer) 11 minutes 49.59 seconds. Spearfish: 4 Kori Keil 12:15.39, 8 Josie Tobin 12:39.52. Belle Fourche: 6 Allison Hayes 12:23.05. Sturgis Brown: 7 Iris Zylstra 12:25.60.
100-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 16.33 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kaylee Whatley 16.61, 4 Ireland Nacey 17.79, 6 Payton Hedderman 18.33.
300-meter hurdles
1 Anna Hoffman (Spearfish) 47.17 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kaylee Whatley 50.59, 4 Hannah Killinger 51.84, 6 Payton Hedderman 52.12. Other Spearfish: 5 Halle Fjelland 52.05.
4x100-meter relay
1 Spearfish (Sofie Guthmiller, Grace Karp, Dillan Richards, Vaida Pettersen) 51.19 seconds. Belle Fourche (Dru Keegan, Kailey Nowowiejski, Jasmyn Jensen, Mataya Ward) finished second in 51.77. Sturgis Brown (Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Zoey Goebel, Kenna Goebel) finished fourth in 52.44. Lead-Deadwood (Jocelyn Dirksen, Mya Lucero, Allison Mollman, Jayna Prince) finished fifth in 53.05.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Zoey Goebel, Avery Marler) 1 minute 50.50 seconds. Belle Fourche (Dru Keegan, Reese Larson, Jasmyn Jensen, Kailey Nowowiejski) finished second in 1:51.19. Spearfish (Alivia Heairet, Dillan Richards, Ella Torres, Cloie Tracy) finished fourth in 1:53.21.
4x400-meter relay
1 Spearfish (Anna Hoffman, Maddi Doren, Tessa Lucas, Hanna Bjorkman) 4 minutes 6.11 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Rachel Cammack, Layne Septka, Avery Marler) finished second in 4:08.53. Belle Fourche (Reese Larson, Hannah Kirksey, Kailey Nowowiejski, Kaylin Garza) finished seventh in 4:26.79.
4x800-meter relay
1 Custer 10 minutes 5.09 seconds. Spearfish (Callie Wince, Halle Fjelland, Sierra West, Lilyana Simek) finished third in 10:32.88. Sturgis Brown (Lucy Hamer, Charlotte Fjelstad, Emma Weinberger, Josie Kaufman) finished fourth in 10:35.42.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Custer 4 minutes 29.07 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Charlotte Fjelstad, Iris Zylstra) finished second in 4:33.14. Spearfish (Alivia Heairet, Cloie Tracy, Ella Torres, Callie Wince) finished fourth in 4:39.27.
Shot put
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 44 feet 4 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Lexi Long 35-0. Spearfish: 8 Kiana Stahlecker 30-8.
Discus
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 131 feet 3 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 Dezi Rhodes 94-8. Belle Fourche: 8 Shelby Moke 87-3.
High jump
1 Halle Rogers (Spearfish) 5 feet 0 inches. Other Spearfish: 2 Avery Kirk 4-10, 8 Alivia Heairet 4-4. Sturgis Brown: 4 (tie) Makayla Keffeler 4-6, 4 (tie) Rachel Cammack 4-6. Belle Fourche: 6 (tie) Grace Clooten 4-4.
Pole vault
1 Rachel Cammack (Sturgis Brown) 9 feet 9 inches. Spearfish: 2 Madeline Cross 9-6, 5 Alira Termes 8-0, 6 Gretchen Adamski 8-0. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Jayna Prince 9-0. Other Sturgis Brown: 8 Madison Schaefer 7-6.
Long jump
1 Stella Marcus (Spearfish) 16 feet 8.75 inches. Other Spearfish: 2 Maddi Doren 15-11. Sturgis Brown: 3 Makayla Keffeler 15-10.25, 6 Cali Ewing 15-3. Belle Fourche: 4 Mataya Ward 15-8.50. Lead-Deadwood: 5 Allison Mollman 15-3.75.
Triple jump
1 Makayla Keffeler (Sturgis Brown) 34 feet 8.75 inches. Spearfish: 2 Stella Marcus 34-2.50, 8 Brooke Peotter 30-10. Other Sturgis Brown: 3 Novali Dinkins 33-10, 5 Sawyer Dennis 31-11.50. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Jocelyn Dirksen 32-1.25. Belle Fourche: 6 Mataya Ward 31-11.50, 7 Dylan Stedillie 30-10.25.
