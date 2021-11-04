BHC announces all-conference football teams

RAPID CITY — Football players from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown earned spots on the All-Black Hills Conference team.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown each placed seven players on the Mt. Rushmore Division first team, with Belle Fourche having three players so honored. Lead-Deadwood boasted six members on the Crazy Horse Division first team.
Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and St. Thomas More had 3-1 records to tie for first place. Belle Fourche was fourth at 1-3, with Douglas fifth at 0-3.
The Spearfish Spartans will receive the division’s traveling trophy because of South Dakota High School Activities Association tiebreaking criteria.
Sturgis Brown and Spearfish played nine games apiece during the regular season, with St. Thomas More having eight contests. That leaves Spearfish and Sturgis Brown, with the Spartans winning the head-to-head matchup (21-19 on Sept. 17).
Hot Springs won the Crazy Horse Division title at 3-0. Lead-Deadwood was second at 2-1, followed by Custer (third at 1-2) and Bennett County (fourth at 0-3).
Rapid City Christian and Hill City did not play all teams in the Crazy Horse Division. Therefore, they were not eligible for conference honors.
Each division-winning squad has seven players on the first team. Second-place teams have six players, with four for third-place teams, three for fourth-place teams, and two for fifth-place teams.
A total of nine teams played everyone in their respective divisions to be eligible for conference honors. Each of those squads had two Honorable Mention team members.
Area all-conference picks follow.
Spearfish first team: senior Pierce Miller, senior Peyton Millis, junior Aiden Haught, junior Bridger Niehaus, junior Jaden Guthmiller, junior Brady Hartwig, sophomore Brayden Delahoyde.
Spearfish honorable mention: senior Zander Brost, sophomore Caden Langenfeld.
Belle Fourche first team: senior Gabe Heck, senior Dalton Davis, senior Aidan McCarty.
Belle Fourche honorable mention: senior Brooks Clooten, junior Devin Nowowiejski.
Sturgis Brown first team: senior Konnor Berndt, senior Hunter Harrison, senior Brad Williams, senior Braden Temple, senior Tanner Ortlieb, junior Gunner Rohloff, junior Reese Jacobs.
Sturgis Brown honorable mention: senior Slade Keierleber, junior Owen Cass.
Lead-Deadwood first team: senior Tyler Percy, senior Tristen Fierbach, junior Ryan Rantapaa, junior Crew Rainey, junior Brody Neill, sophomore Sam Kooima.
Lead-Deadwood honorable mention: senior Rocke Rainey, junior Jacob Smith.
