BH Stock Show & Rodeo gets underway Friday

RAPID CITY — The 64th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City begins Friday and runs s through Saturday, Feb. 5, in Rapid City.
“The obvious big change is that the Summit Arena will be open for the first time at the Monument for the Black Hills Stock Show,” said Ron Jeffries, the Black Hills Stock Show general manager.
Rodeo Rapid City events will move into the Summit Arena, from the Barnett Center, which is split in half for this year’s show.
One half of the Barnett Center will go to Rodeo Rapid City competitors to warm up, with the other half set for youth activities.
Sutton Rodeo member Steve Sutton said a rodeo at the new arena will be fun for everyone.
Sutton Rodeo produces Rodeo Rapid City.
“The arena is still going to be about the same size, but people are going to be sitting right down on (low level),” Sutton said. “There’s not going to be a bad seat in the building.”
Sutton said the production aspect will be easier, with the ability to do things that have not been possible before.
Jeffries said the Stock Show is designed for people in the cattle industry, with some selling to individuals wishing to improve their herds and production. Its impact extends far beyond Rapid City’s boundaries.
“Agriculture is the number 1 economic impact driver in the state,” Jeffries said. “If you broke agriculture down into separate categories such as beef, wheat, corn, and so on, the top five economic impacts for South Dakota are still all agriculture.”
One of the Stock Show offerings is the Truck Defender Horse Sale. This year’s event is set for Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, at the James Kjerstad Event Center.
Another bucking horse and bull sale is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at The Summit Arena.
Jeffries said the cattle market is holding steady, and cattle owners buy bulls and replacement heifers to improve those genetics.
Youth events include shows for livestock, sheep and goats at the Barnett Center. The cattle shows debuted with one day in 2020 and will span three days in 2022.
Sheep will take center stage at the James Kjerstad Event Center on
The North American Sheep Dog Trials begin Thursday, Feb. 3. at 10 a.m., with the National Sheep Shearing Championships returning after a one-year hia tus. Mutton bustin’ takes place before the 7 p.m. Sheep Dog Trials Finals.
The PRCA Extreme Bulls (Friday), The PRCA Extreme Bronc Match (Saturday), The 20X High School Showcase (Sunday), The Black Hills Stock Show Official Ranch Rodeo (Feb. 1), The PRCA Rodeos (Feb. 3-5), and the Freestyle Bullfight Competition (Feb.4) highlights this year’s Black Hills Srock Show Rodeo Rapid City.
