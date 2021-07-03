BH Roundup hosts steer roping event

BELLE FOURCHE — Chet Herren of Pawhuska, Okla., topped a 53-rider field and claimed top honors in the Black Hills Roundup steer roping event at the Black Hills Roundup Thursday, in Belle Fourche.
Herren completed three go-rounds in a total time of 35.2 seconds.
Shay Good of Abilene, Texas, placed second in the average.
He finished three go-rounds in a total time of 36.3 seconds.
Top-six placings follow.
Average
1 Chet Herren (Pawhuska, Okla.) 35.2 seconds on three go-rounds, $2,139.91
2 Shay Good (Abilene, Texas) 36.3 on three, $1,770.96
3 Ora Taton (Rapid City) 36.4 on three, $1,402.01
4 Travis Mills (Gillette, Wyo.) 43.5 on three, $1,033.06
5 Don Ed Eddleman (Santa Anna, Texas) 44.8 on three, $664.11
6 Roger Branch (Wellston, Okla.) 45.6 on three, $368.95
First go-round
1 Clay Long (Stephenville, Texas) 9.9 seconds, $1,426.60
2 Thomas Smith (Barnsdall, Okla.) 10.2, $1,180.64
3 Vin Fisher Jr. (Andrews, Texas) 10.4, $934.67
4 Ora Taton (Rapid City) 10.7, $688.70
5 Scott Snedecor (Fredericksburg, Texas) 10.8, $442.74
6 Landon McClaugherty (Tilden, Texas) 11.3, $245.96
Second go-round
1 Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 8.8 seconds, $1,426.60
2 Slade Wood (New Ulm, Texas) 9.5, $1,180.64
3 Reo Lohse (Kaycee, Wyo.) 9.7, $934.67
4 (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. (Andrews, Texas) 9.8, $565.72
4 (tie) J. Tom Fisher (Andrews, Texas) 9.8, $565.72
6 Ryan Willberg (Lott, Texas) 10.2, $245.96
Third go-round
1 Shay Good (Abilene, Texas) 9.5 seconds, $1,426.60
2 Rocky Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 9.7, $1,180.64
3 Ty Tillard (Douglas, Wyo.) 10.4, $934.67
4 Ryan Willberg (Lott, Texas) 10.6, $688.70
5 Darin Suit (Ames, Okla.) 10.8, $442.74
6 Garrett Hale (Snyder, Texas) 11.4, $245.96
