BH Roundup holds first rodeo performance

BELLE FOURCHE — Jamie Howlett of Wasta, S.D., is among the leaders following Thursday’s first PRCA rodeo performance at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche.
Howlett collected 83 points on the bareback bronc named “Sunday Service” for the early lead in that event. A trio of riders, including Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell, set second at 81 points.
Riley Reiss of Manning, N.D., has set the early steer wrestling pace at 3.3 seconds. Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada, saddle bronc rider Kole Ashbacher leads that event at 87.5 points.
Tanner Green of Cotulla, Texas, leads the tie down roping following a 9.4-second clocking. Weatherford, Okla., barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel is first at 17.21 seconds.
A 90-point bull ride by Daylon Swearingen of Rochelle, Ga., was good for the early lead. He turned in the only qualified ride Thursday.
Seven team roping pairs entered the arena, but none had a qualified time.
JJ Hampton of Stephenville, Texas, leads the Ladies’ Breakaway event at 2.1 seconds.
Ty Fenster scored 81 points to capture the ranch rodeo bronc riding title. He and three others had advanced from Wednesday’ ranch rodeo competition to Thursday’s final.
Leaders after Thursday’s performance follow.
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Jamie Howlett 83 points
2 (tie) Zachariah Phillips (Rozet, Wyo.) 81
2 (tie) Shane O’Connell
(Rapid City) 81
2 (tie) Shawn Perkins (Snyder, Texas) 81
STEER WRESTLING
1 Riley Reiss 3.3 seconds
2 Brandon Harrison (Port Arthur, Texas) 4.7
3 Taite Cole Stickler (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 9.6
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Kole Ashbacher 87.5 points
2 K’s Thomson (Lundbreck, Alberta, Canada) 86
3 Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah) 85
RANCH RODEO BRONC RIDING
1 Ty Fenster (JMC Performance Horses/T-J Fencing) 81 points
2 Cooper Crago (Runaway Cattle Company) 77
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Tanner Green 9.4 seconds
2 Cooper Mills (St. John, Wash.) 11.1
3 Cody Rieker (Lexington, Neb.) 12.3
BARREL RACING
1 Emily Miller-Beisel 17.21 seconds
2 Jessica Routier (Buffalo, S.D.) 17.23
3 Ericka Nelson (Century, Fla.) 17.34
LADIES’ BREAKAWAY
1 JJ Hampton (Stephenville, Texas) 2.1 seconds
2 (tie) Jacey Thompson (Torrington, Wyo.) 3.8
2 (tie) Timber Allenbrand (Paola, Kan.) 3.8
BULL RIDING
1 Daylon Swearingen Rochelle, Ga.) 90 points
The second PRCA performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Two final performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
