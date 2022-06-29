BH Roundup gets underway Thursday

BELLE FOURCHE — June 30 kicks off the 2022 Black Hills Roundup, in Belle Fourche.
“It is the biggest thing that happens every year for a week,” said Keith Anderson, the BH Roundup committee chairman.
Anderson said many first-time Belle Fourche visitors come for the Roundup, as do former residents who have moved away.
“As far as the Northern Hills as a whole, it brings a lot to the surrounding area,” he said.
Events kick off Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with a community barbeque, which is free with a purchased ticket to the rodeo.
At 5:45 p.m. future young cowboys and cowgirls will compete in the mutton bustin’ competition.
At 6 p.m. will be the Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Coronation, to be followed at 6:30 p.m. with the introduction of Ranch Rodeo Teams and Cowboy Auction.
At 7 p.m. begins the 13th Annual Black Hill Roundup Ranch Rodeo begins.
This is where cowboys gather to compete and demonstrate skills that are used every day in cattle ranching operations.
Ranch rodeo events typically use combinations of roping, horsemanship, and ground-working skills to create a more genuine presentation of real-life ranch work. The equipment and tack used in ranch rodeos is the same as that used by the cowboys back on the ranch.
Teams usually consist of four cowboys who will compete in four or five events.
Each team usually has a maximum time limit of two and one half minutes to successfully complete each event.
