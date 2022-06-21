BH Roundup features top notch rodeo personnel

BELLE FOURCHE — If you’re going to put on the best rodeo in the nation, then you’d better have good people working it.
And that’s exactly what the Black Hills Roundup has, among its contractors.
Some of those men and women running the show, either in front of the spotlight or behind it, have excelled at their rodeo role for years.
Rodeo clown Trent McFarland returns for his second trip to the Roundup, with his own brand of comedy. The Alabama native loved the rodeo last year. “It’s an incredible show,” he said. His two young sons help him in the rodeo arena with his acts, and he enjoyed every part of the Roundup.
“They know what rodeo is there, and they do not disappoint,” he said. “They give their fans the entertainment value, in every bit they pay for a ticket.”
McFarland may be making his second trip to Belle Fourche, but for Hank and Lori Franzen, Powder River Rodeo Co., rodeo time is family time.
This will be the 34th year that the Franzens will bring their best bucking horses and bulls to the Roundup, and for them, Belle Fourche is a special place.
“It’s simply one of those places embedded in our lives,” Lori said, “a place we’ve gone to since we were young in our twenties. It’s a special place with special friends, and it holds lots and lots of special memories.”
Other contract personnel working the 103rd annual Roundup include announcers Steve Goedert and Andy Seiler (this is the first year for Seiler, a Florida native); rodeo clown Justin Rumford; specialty act horseman and rope artist Tomas Garcilazo; PRCA rodeo photographer Clay Guardipee; music director Nicky Kimm and video board by Frost View Productions.
For the second year in recent history, the rodeo will include women’s ranch bronc riding, and Western Wishes will fulfill a child’s wish at the Roundup.
Ranch rodeo is the first event on the agenda for this year’s Roundup and takes place June 30 at 7 pm. It is followed by pro rodeo performances July 1-3 at 7 pm and on July 4 at 3 pm. Fireworks follow the rodeos on July 2-3.
