BELLE FOURCHE — Rodeo athletes added their names to the record book in three events as the 102nd annual Black Hills Roundup ended Sunday afternoon at the Black Hills Roundup grounds.
Cheyanne Guillory of Gainesville, Texas, placed first in ladies’ breakaway roping at 1.8 seconds. That surpassed the 2.0-second time that Kayelen Helton and Katie Mundorf both established in 2020.
Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nev., combined for a winning team roping time of 3.7 seconds. Paul Eaves and Schmidt had held the previous record of 3.8 seconds since 2017.
Riley Reiss of Manning, N.D., turned in a 3.3-second time to win the steer wrestling event. That clocking tied the standard first set by Ronnie Fields in 2004.
Daylon Swearingen of Rochelle, Ga., scored 90 points on the bull named “Audacious” for the top spot. He was the only rider to turn in a qualified ride all week.
Black Hills Roundup Committee Chairman Keith Anderson said contestant numbers were between 800 and 900, including timed event slack. He added that ticket sales for this year showed a 30% increase from the 2020 Roundup.
“We are thankful that we have such a following,” Anderson said.
Top finishers in each event follow.
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Cole Franks (Clarendon, Texas) 89 points on Two Buck Chuck, $2,786.16
2 (tie) Clayton Biglow (Clements, Calif.) 86.5 on Dirty Temptation, $1,857.43
2 (tie) R.C. Landingham (Hat Creek, Calif.) 86.5 on Blue Collar, $1,857.43
4 Jess Pope (Waverly, Kan.) 86 on Bob Cat, $1,021.59
5 Jamie Howlett (Wasta, S.D.) 83 on Sunday Service, $650.10
STEER WRESTLING
1 Riley Reiss (Manning, N.D.) 3.3 seconds, $2,589.70
2 Rowdy Parrott (Mamou, La.) 3.6, $2,317.10
3 (tie) Trell Etbauer (Goodwell, Okla.) 3.8, $1,908.20
3 (tie) Riley Westhaver (Alva, Okla.) 3.8, $1,908.20
5 Josh Garner (Live Oak, Calif.) 3.9, $1,499.30
TEAM ROPING
1 Clay Smith (Broken Bow, Okla.) and Jade Corkill (Fallon, Nev.) 3.7 seconds, $4,324.35 each
2 Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) 4.3, $3,869.16 each
3 Brenten Hall (Jay, Okla.) and Chase Tryan (Helena, Mont.) 4.5, $3,413.96 each
4 Junior Dees (Aurora, S.D.) and Matt Sherwood (Pima, Ariz.) 4.6, $2,958.77 each
5 (tie) Coleman Proctor (Pryor, Okla.) and Logan Medlin (Tatum, N.M.) 4.7, $2,275.97 each
5 (tie) Nelson Wyatt (Clanton, Ala.) and Levi Lord (Sturgis, S.D.) 4.7, $2,275.97 each
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Kole Ashbacher (Arrowwood, Alberta) 87.5 points on Lunatic From Hell, $5,555.40
2 (tie) Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, Mont.) 86.5 on Loaded Deck, $3,703.60
2 (tie) Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo.) 86.5 on After Party, $3,703.60
4 (tie) K’s Thomson (Lundbreck, Alberta) 86 on Strawberry Rocket, $1,419.71
4 (tie) Cody DeMoss (Heflin, La.) 86 on Miss Valley, $1,419.71
4 (tie) Isaac Diaz (Desdemona, Texas) 86 on Double Take, $1,419.71
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Caleb Smidt (Bellville, Texas) 8.5 seconds, $4,965.08
2 Beau Cooper (Stettler, Alberta) 8.7, $4,442.44
3 Tyler Milligan (Pawhuska, Okla.) 8.8, $3,919.80
4 Marcos Costa (Iretama, Brazil) 9.0, $3,397.16
5 Trent Sorey (Pendleton, Ore.) 9.1, $2,874.52
BARREL RACING
1 Summer Kosel (Glenham, S.D.) 16.95 seconds, $4,273.24
2 Hallie Hanssen (Hermosa, S.D.) 17.15, $3,418.59
3 Emily Miller-Beisel (Weatherford, Okla.) 17.21, $2,777.60
4 Jessica Routier (Buffalo, S.D.) 17.23, $2,136.62
5 Ashley Castleberry (Montgomery, Texas) 17.31, $1,709.29
LADIES’ BREAKAWAY
1 Cheyanne Guillory (Gainesville, Texas) 1.8 seconds, $4,899.28
2 (tie) Nicole Baggarley (Las Cruces, N.M.) 1.9, $3,551.97
2 (tie) Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, S.D.) 1.9, $3,551.97
4 (tie) JJ Hampton (Stephenville, Texas) 2.1, $2,204.67
4 (tie) Cassidy Boggs (Stephenville, Texas) 2.1, $2,204.67
BULL RIDING
1 Daylon Swearingen (Rochelle, Ga.) 90 points on Audacious, $13,240.00
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.