SPEARFISH — Spearfish will host the annual Black Hills Nationals wrestling tournament today and Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Plans call for three sessions spaced over the two days.
The first session begins at 3 p.m. today, and features wrestlers in the Masters (30 years and older), Seniors (19 to 29 years old), High School, and Girls divisions.
Two sessions are planned for Saturday. The first runs from 8 a.m. to noon and includes the Tots, Bantam, and Novice divisions. A second session begins at 1 p.m. with wrestlers in the Schoolboy and Midget classifications.
The Young Center will feature eight mats, with all bouts using the entire mat surface. Awards ceremonies are held after each division.
A wrestler’s age on the day of the tournament determines that athlete’s age group. They must be an AAU member to compete and, if a card is needed, they may visit the bhnationals.com website and purchase one.
One may enter the tournament and weigh in on site Friday for a $65 fee.
Bracketing and results will be available on the trackwrestling.com website.
Last year’s tournament featured a record 1,200 entries from throughout the nation.
Tournament Director Frank Pavich anticipates similar numbers for this year.
Early-bird entry featured 889 entries as of Sunday night. Pavich said between 1,000 and 1,200 athletes may compete this year.
“We have registrations from Massachusetts to California, and everywhere in between,” Pavich said.
He estimated 20 to 25 states may be represented, including South Carolina and Florida.
Pavich said the two-day format makes the tournament much more manageable than in past years, when everything was confined to one day.
“We can actually shrink down two mats and wrestle on eight, and expand it to a two-day tournament,” Pavich said. Wrestlers may weight in on Friday and see area attractions if they don’t compete until Saturday.
Referees from throughout the nation vie for the right to work the Disney Duals in Orlando, Fla., later this year.
Eight berths from this tournament are on the line.
Common-sense measures are in place for this weekend.
“We’re going to wash our hands,” Pavich said. “If we don’t feel good, we’re going to stay home.”
Hand sanitizing stations will be set up.
Pavich said returning to normal after the events of the last two years really gratifies everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 tournament, and the 2021 event was moved to Spearfish High School.
“It’s really nice to have the accommodations of Black Hills State University again. It works well for our tournament footprint,” Pavich said.
Pavich said an endeavor like this does not happen without sponsorship and media coverage. He used the words “staggering” and “significant” to describe the sponsorship support the event receives.
“We’ve created a monster, basically, and it’s a good monster,” Pavich said. “It’s given kids a lot of opportunities and a lot of excitement and appreciation.”
