SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Nationals wrestling tournament that ended Saturday in Spearfish featured 1,200 entries from throughout the nation competing in a total of 111 divisions from tot to men’s masters.
Weight class winners and other area placers follow.
BOYS’ TOT
35 lbs.: Ryden Garcia (Heights Wrestling).
40 lbs.: Ben Guliuzza (Aberdeen).
45 lbs.: Cyrus Thompson (Kadoka).
50 lbs.: Blake Rager (Sheridan). Area: 5 Royce Bachman (Belle Fourche).
55 lbs.: BrocLee Butman (Columbia).
Heavyweight: Walker Hermann (Lemmon/McIntosh). Area: 7 Ladd Riopel (Spearfish).
BOYS’ BANTAM
45 lbs.: Bentley Minder (Governor Wrestling).
50 lbs.: William Conner (Pomona Elite). Area: 7 William Toennis (Sturgis).
55 lbs.: Joshua Deming (Brookings). Area: 2 Foster Baldwin (Sturgis), 3 Foster Baldwin (Sturgis).
60 lbs.: Cameron Hansen (Sheridan). Area: 2 Foster Baldwin (Sturgis), 3 Foster Baldwin (Sturgis).
65 lbs.: Kalvin Cox (Madison).
70 lbs.: Retro Benson (Lemmon/McIntosh).
75 lbs.: Chris Anderson (Sturgis).
80 lbs.: Torrin Mickelson (Kodiak Wrestling). Area: 4 Brady Hakala (Belle Fourche).
90-97 lbs.: Mason Bentsen (Camel Kids).
BOYS’ MIDGET
50 lbs.: Brady Conner (Pomona Elite).
55 lbs.: Gavin Wright (Natrona Colts). Area: 6 Joshua Borbely (Spearfish).
60 lbs.: Dominic Larson (Legends of Gold).
65 lbs.: Tyce Dunn (Sturgis).
70 lbs.: Kayden Egeberg (Matpac Wrestling).
75 lbs.: Krue Melchor (Douglas).
80 lbs.: Ashton Horning (Sheridan).
85 lbs.: Finn Stalick (Sheridan).
90 lbs.: Jacob Stirling (Camel Kids).
95 lbs.: Nazareth Anderson (Sheridan).
103 lbs.: Jaxton Hill (Wagner).
112 lbs.: Logan Lachenmeier (Project Wrestling).
130 lbs.: Malachi Anderson (Tiospa Zina).
Heavyweight: Ayden Miranda (Touch of Gold).
BOYS’ NOVICE
60 lbs.: Eli Erdahl (Helena).
65 lbs.: Eli Erdahl (Helena). Area: 2 Sullivan Sigman (Sturgis).
70 lbs.: Urijah Courter (unattached). Area: 2 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis), 4 Conor Oshanick (Sturgis), 8 Caden Swaney (Belle Fourche).
75 lbs.: Kellen Downing (Flathead Valley). Area: 7 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis), 8 Emerson Harwood (Sturgis).
80 lbs.: Daniel Green (Billings).
85 lbs.: Cale Nedens (Hardin).
90 lbs.: Hudson Egeberg (Matpac Wrestling). Area: 4 Kason Berry (Union Center).
95 lbs.: Kozad Porter (Panhandle Wrestling).
100 lbs.: Conner Giedd (Legends of Gold).
105 lbs.: Braxten Crow (Sheridan).
112 lbs.: Aaron Tucker (Brandon Valley).
120 lbs.: Bruno Pallone (Hardin).
130 lbs.: Cole Noon (Faulkton).
140 lbs.: Zane Anderson (Montana Disciples).
Heavyweight: Carter Johnson (Gorilla Wrestling).
SCHOOLBOYS’
70-80 lbs.: Tyler Trant (BH Stampede).
85 lbs.: Caleb Wright (Natrona Colts). Area: 2 Bodie VanDerBoom (Newell), 3 Gavin Hand (Sturgis).
90 lbs.: Alex Oedekoven (Governor Wrestling).
95 lbs.: Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Cobblers).
100 lbs.: Connor Giedd (Legends of Gold). Area: 5 George Roles (Spearfish).
105 lbs.: Aiden Downing (Flathead Valley).
110 lbs.: Keegan Rager (Sheridan).
115 lbs.: Tate Miller (Howard).
120 lbs.: Logan Brown (Rapid City Cobblers).
125 lbs.: Antonio Avila (Camel Kids).
130 lbs.: Tyson Rice (Coyote Wrestling). Area: 7 Jacob Foster (Lead-Deadwood).
140 lbs.: Christian Ehresmann (Groton). Area: 7 Aiden Kracht (Spearfish).
150 lbs.: Colton Adams (Williston). Area: 6 Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood).
160 pounds: Kolter Kramer (Parkston).
180 lbs.: Parker Noem (Custer).
Heavyweight: Oliver Gorsuch (Moorcroft). Area: 4 Asher Peil (Spearfish), 6 Matthew Medina (Spearfish).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL
106 lbs: Taylor Baggs (Cody). Area: 4 Maraia Kruske (Spearfish).
113 lbs.: Tukker Boe (Philip).
120 lbs.: Darron Provost (Touch of Gold).
126 lbs.: Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg).
132 lbs.: Wyatt Hansen (Coyote Wrestling).
138 lbs.: Gage Ravellette (Philip). Area: 4 Isaac Foster (Lead-Deadwood), 5 Ryne Bostrom (Sturgis).
145 lbs.: Seamus Casey (Peak Wrestling).
152 lbs.: Lane Miller (Howard).
160 lbs.: Noah Hone (unattached).
170 lbs.: Hunter Garoutte (Moorcroft).
182 lbs.: Dekken Mayer (Moorcroft).
195 lbs.: Levi Nightingale (Kimball-White Lake). Area: 5 Caleb McGregor (Newell).
220 lbs.: Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose). Area: 6 Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood).
285 lbs.: Beau Foote (Mitchell).
MEN’S SENIOR
157-165 lbs.: Jacob Morgan (Marauders).
174 lbs.: Walther Noble (Marauders). Area: 4 Dylan VanDerBoom (Newell).
197 lbs.: Clayton Walstrom (Fort Pierre).
215 lbs.: Reece Jensen (Harding County). Area: 2 Eli Zuniga (Spearfish).
Heavyweight: Ryan Baier (Ralph).
MEN’S MASTERS
133-141 lbs.: Paul Bitz (Royal Force).
149 lbs.: Baron Muller (Sheridan).
157 lbs.: Baron Muller (Sheridan).
165-174 lbs.: Tim Troutman (Heights Wrestling).
185 lbs.: Adam Vogel (Project Wrestling).
197 lbs.: Brandon Padden (Harding County).
215 lbs.: Cody Jamtgaard (Boone Central, Neb.). Area: 4 Matthew Baird (Whitewood).
Heavyweight: Aaron Moenkedick (Harding County). Area: 2 Kevin Moore (Deadwood).
GIRLS’ TOT
40 lbs.: Brooklyn Cline (Big Sandy Little Pioneers).
45 lbs.: Shiloh Linger (Miles City).
50-55 lbs.: Valerie Sandness (Newcastle).
60 lbs.: Ellie Bult (Bon Homme).
Heavyweight: Alexis Williams (Sheridan).
GIRLS’ BANTAM
45-50 lbs.: Sofia Aldana (Madison).
55 lbs.: Audrina Summers (Touch of Gold).
60 lbs.: Kennadi Savaria (Heights Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Cora Sorenson (Watford City).
GIRLS’ MIDGET
58 lbs.: Ella Coomes (Madison).
73 lbs.: Olivia Anderson (Watertown).
82 lbs.: Rossianna Gookin (Billings).
91 lbs.: Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Little Pioneers). Area: 4 Kaidynce Hand (Sturgis).
100 lbs.: Sienna Mickelson (Kodiak Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Jaidynn Giedd (Legends of Gold).
SCHOOLGIRLS’
82-91 lbs.: Evelyn Arciga (Billings).
115 lbs.: Alexis Schneider (Royal Force).
130 lbs.: Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme). Area: 5 Brooklynn Baird (Whitewood).
Heavyweight: Jayda Harbaugh (Baker).
Heavyweight plus: Danica Shepherd (Baker).
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL
106 lbs.: Maraia Kruske (Spearfish).
112-118 lbs.: Rebekah Anderson (Moorcroft). Area: 2 Nevaeh Foster (Lead-Deadwood).
130 lbs.: Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme).
138 lbs.: Taylor Graveman (Spearfish).
185 lbs.: Kassidee Savaria (Heights Wrestling).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.