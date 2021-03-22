SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Nationals wrestling tournament that ended Saturday in Spearfish featured a record 1,200 entries from throughout the nation competing in a total of 13 male and female divisions from tots to men’s masters. Athletes filled a total of 111 weight classes.
Tournament Director Frank Pavich said the tournament went very well. He added one of the biggest challenges centered on honoring all entries from 2020, as everyone moved up a year in age and many competed in different weight classes for 2021, but it was not a huge challenge.
Area wrestlers won a total of four classes. Maraia Kruske (Girls’ High School 106 pounds) and Taylor Graveman (Girls’ High School 138) represented Spearfish in the winner’s circle. Sturgis’ champions were Chris Anderson (Boys’ Bantam 75) and Tyce Dunn (Boys’ Midget 65).
“All of our officials were great and did a great job managing their matches,” Pavich said. “All of our volunteers have been amazing, and we are glad that Monument Health was on staff.”
This year’s tournament used two venues (Spearfish High School and Spearfish Middle School) and divided competition into three sections over two days. Pavich said the setup is being planned for next year.
“We appreciate Spearfish High School and the middle school partnering with us,” Pavich said. “It (the two-venue setup) offers us a chance to compartmentalize and manage things.”
Weight class winners follow.
BOYS’ TOT
35 lbs.: Ryden Garcia (Heights Wrestling).
40 lbs.: Ben Guliuzza (Aberdeen).
45 lbs.: Cyrus Thompson (Kadoka).
50 lbs.: Blake Rager (Sheridan).
55 lbs.: BrocLee Butman (Columbia).
Heavyweight: Walker Hermann (Lemmon/McIntosh).
BOYS’ BANTAM
45 lbs.: Bentley Minder (Governor Wrestling).
50 lbs.: William Conner (Pomona Elite).
55 lbs.: Joshua Deming (Brookings).
60 lbs.: Cameron Hansen (Sheridan).
65 lbs.: Kalvin Cox (Madison).
70 lbs.: Retro Benson (Lemmon/McIntosh).
75 lbs.: Chris Anderson (Sturgis).
80 lbs.: Torrin Mickelson (Kodiak Wrestling).
90-97 lbs.: Mason Bentsen (Camel Kids).
BOYS’ MIDGET
50 lbs.: Brady Conner (Pomona Elite).
55 lbs.: Gavin Wright (Natrona Colts).
60 lbs.: Dominic Larson (Legends of Gold).
65 lbs.: Tyce Dunn (Sturgis).
70 lbs.: Kayden Egeberg (Matpac Wrestling).
75 lbs.: Krue Melchor (Douglas).
80 lbs.: Ashton Horning (Sheridan).
85 lbs.: Finn Stalick (Sheridan).
90 lbs.: Jacob Stirling (Camel Kids).
95 lbs.: Nazareth Anderson (Sheridan).
103 lbs.: Jaxton Hill (Wagner).
112 lbs.: Logan Lachenmeier (Project Wrestling).
130 lbs.: Malachi Anderson (Tiospa Zina).
Heavyweight: Ayden Miranda (Touch of Gold).
BOYS’ NOVICE
60 lbs.: Eli Erdahl (Helena).
65 lbs.: Eli Erdahl (Helena).
70 lbs.: Urijah Courter (unattached).
75 lbs.: Kellen Downing (Flathead Valley).
80 lbs.: Daniel Green (Billings).
85 lbs.: Cale Nedens (Hardin).
90 lbs.: Hudson Egeberg (Matpac Wrestling).
95 lbs.: Kozad Porter (Panhandle Wrestling).
100 lbs.: Conner Giedd (Legends of Gold).
105 lbs.: Braxten Crow (Sheridan).
112 lbs.: Aaron Tucker (Brandon Valley).
120 lbs.: Bruno Pallone (Hardin).
130 lbs.: Cole Noon (Faulkton).
140 lbs.: Zane Anderson (Montana Disciples).
Heavyweight: Carter Johnson (Gorilla Wrestling).
SCHOOLBOYS
70-80 lbs.: Tyler Trant (BH Stampede).
85 lbs.: Caleb Wright (Natrona Colts).
90 lbs.: Alex Oedekoven (Governor Wrestling).
95 lbs.: Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Cobblers).
100 lbs.: Connor Giedd (Legends of Gold).
105 lbs.: Aiden Downing (Flathead Valley).
110 lbs.: Keegan Rager (Sheridan).
115 lbs.: Tate Miller (Howard).
120 lbs.: Logan Brown (Rapid City Cobblers).
125 lbs.: Antonio Avila (Camel Kids).
130 lbs.: Tyson Rice (Coyote Wrestling).
140 lbs.: Christian Ehresmann (Groton).
150 lbs.: Colton Adams (Williston).
160 lbs: Kolter Kramer (Parkston).
180 lbs.: Parker Noem (Custer).
Heavyweight: Oliver Gorsuch (Moorcroft).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL
106 lbs.: Taylor Baggs (Cody).
113 lbs.: Tukker Boe (Philip).
120 lbs.: Darron Provost (Touch of Gold).
126 lbs.: Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg).
132 lbs.: Wyatt Hansen (Coyote Wrestling).
138 lbs.: Gage Ravellette (Philip).
145 lbs.: Seamus Casey (Peak Wrestling).
152 lbs.: Lane Miller (Howard).
160 lbs.: Noah Hone (unattached).
170 lbs.: Hunter Garoutte (Moorcroft).
182 lbs.: Dekken Mayer (Moorcroft).
195 lbs.: Levi Nightingale (Kimball-White Lake).
220 lbs.: Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose).
285 lbs.: Beau Foote (Mitchell).
MEN’S SENIOR
157-165 lbs.: Jacob Morgan (Marauders).
174 lbs.: Walther Noble (Marauders).
197 lbs.: Clayton Walstrom (Fort Pierre).
215 lbs.: Reece Jensen (Harding County).
Heavyweight: Ryan Baier (Ralph).
MEN’S MASTERS
133-141 lbs.: Paul Bitz (Royal Force).
149 lbs.: Baron Muller (Sheridan).
157 lbs.: Baron Muller (Sheridan).
165-174 lbs.: Tim Troutman (Heights Wrestling).
185 lbs.: Adam Vogel (Project Wrestling).
197 lbs.: Brandon Padden (Harding County).
215 lbs.: Cody Jamtgaard (Boone Central, Neb.).
Heavyweight: Aaron Moenkedick (Harding County).
GIRLS’ TOT
40 lbs.: Brooklyn Cline (Big Sandy Little Pioneers).
45 lbs.: Shiloh Linger (Miles City).
50-55 lbs.: Valerie Sandness (Newcastle).
60 lbs.: Ellie Bult (Bon Homme).
Heavyweight: Alexis Williams (Sheridan).
GIRLS’ BANTAM
45-50 lbs.: Sofia Aldana (Madison).
55 lbs.: Audrina Summers (Touch of Gold).
60 lbs.: Kennadi Savaria (Heights Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Cora Sorenson (Watford City).
GIRLS’ MIDGET
58 lbs.: Ella Coomes (Madison).
73 lbs.: Olivia Anderson (Watertown).
82 lbs.: Rossianna Gookin (Billings).
91 lbs.: Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Little Pioneers).
100 lbs.: Sienna Mickelson (Kodiak Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Jaidynn Giedd (Legends of Gold).
SCHOOLGIRLS
82-91 lbs.: Evelyn Arciga (Billings).
115 lbs.: Alexis Schneider (Royal Force).
130 lbs.: Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme).
Heavyweight: Jayda Harbaugh (Baker).
Heavyweight plus: Danica Shepherd (Baker).
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL
106 lbs.: Maraia Kruske (Spearfish).
112-118 lbs.: Rebekah Anderson (Moorcroft).
130 lbs.: Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme).
138 lbs.: Taylor Graveman (Spearfish).
185 lbs.: Kassidee Savaria (Heights Wrestling).
Visit the Black Hills Pioneer website (www.bhpioneer.com) for more area results. See more tournament photos and purchase photos by clicking on “Buy Photos” in the menu bar.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.