SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Nationals Wrestling Tournament continued its record-setting ways as 1,253 athletes from throughout the nation converged on the Donald E. Young Center field house for two days of competition.
Turnout eclipsed the 1,200 that competed in the 2021 tournament. Pavich noted that number would have been even larger, but Montana held its state AAU Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament during that same weekend.
Wrestlers from Spearfish and Sturgis won a total of six divisions. Four of the champions represented Sturgis, with two others coming from Spearfish.
Deacon Wilkins (Schoolboy 70 pounds), Oakley Adams (Girls’ Tot 35), Reese Jacobs (Boys’ High School 182), and Wren Jacobs (Men’s Senior 185-197) represented Sturgis in the winner’s circle. Spearfish’s title winners were Haven Baker (Schoolgirl 100) and Marlee Heltzel (Schoolgirl Heavyweight).
“Things went smoothly, seamless, like clockwork,” Tournament Director Frank Pavich said.” We have such a good team of volunteers.”
Girls’ divisions presented one of the biggest highlights for Pavich. He said entry numbers increased by more than 50 from last year.
Pavich talked about what makes it all worthwhile for him and the crew at the end of the day.
“It’s seeing the gratitude of the kids, seeing the kids with their medals, and having the parents being very appreciative,” Pavich said. “It’s seeing those big smiles and the kids being highlighted on their own mats.”
Division winners follow. Visit the trackwrestling.com website for complete results.
BOYS’ TOT
35 lbs.: Kashtyn Grant (Torrington).
40 lbs.: Blake Polivka (Watford City).
45 lbs.: Grayson Goodvin (Sheridan).
50 lbs.: Maddox Bainter (Montrose).
55 lbs.: Zacchaeus Roehrich (Coyote Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Braxton Sombke (Groton Tuff Tigers).
BOYS’ BANTAM
40 lbs.: Chase Heinrich (Upton).
45 lbs.: Michael Harris (Sundawg Wrestling).
50 lbs.: Greysen Seim (Douglas, Wyo.).
55 lbs.: Beckett Rust (Rock Rapids, Iowa).
60 lbs.: Hunter Marx (Clark-Willow Lake).
65 lbs.: Gavin Marx (605 Grapplers).
70 lbs.: Ben Howenstein (Siouxland Wrestling Academy).
75 lbs.: Armando Aliva (Camel Kids).
80 lbs.: Eli Anderson (Bison Wrestling).
90 lbs.: Eyston Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Soren Brakke (Governors).
BOYS’ MIDGET
50 lbs.: Kevin Olson (Killdeer Cowboys).
55 lbs.: Dracen Pollock (Eastside United).
60 lbs.: Blake Sandness (MATPAC Wrestling).
65 lbs.: Dalton Perkins (Scrap Yard Training).
70 lbs.: Cael Vander Broek (Legends of Gold).
75 lbs.: Jonah Anderson (Dakota Boyz).
80 lbs.: Retro Benson (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys).
85 lbs.: William Van Bruggen (Legends of Gold).
90 lbs.: Kanon Sperry (Beach Buccaneers).
95 lbs.: Chris Botha (Lemmon Youth Wrestling).
103 lbs.: Cohen Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling).
112 lbs.: Isaiah Rau (Gorilla Wrestling Club).
120 lbs.: Tucker Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme Youth Wrestling).
130 lbs.: Jamison Myers (Bon Homme Youth Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Malachi Anderson (Bison Wrestling Club).
BOYS’ NOVICE
60 lbs.: Joshua Deming (Brookings Wrestling).
65 lbs.: Brahnan Heidt (Gorilla Wrestling Club).
70 lbs.: Cash Gerhardt (MATPAC Wrestling).
75 lbs.: Dylan Sandness (MATPAC Wrestling).
80 lbs.: Abe Heysinger (Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club).
85 lbs.: Cale Schwartz (Bowman County Bulldogs).
90 lbs.: Chase Hurd (Miller).
95 lbs.: Slaton Jones (Legends of Gold).
100 lbs.: Reo Edwards (Wright Gladiators).
105 lbs.: Kendrin VanBeek (Legends of Gold).
112 lbs.: Calvin Caba (Bon Homme Youth Wrestling).
120 lbs.: Remington Anhom (MATPAC Wrestling).
130 lbs.: Lincoln Spear (Sundawg Wrestling).
140 lbs.: Malachi Anderson (Bison Wrestling Club).
Heavyweight: Dominic Concha (Coyote Wrestling).
SCHOOLBOY
70 lbs.: Deacon Wilkins (Sturgis Youth Wrestling).
80 lbs.: Chase Franklin (Legends of Gold).
85 lbs.: Judd Hansen (Gregory Wrestling Club).
90 lbs.: Carter Kendrick (Legends of Gold).
95 lbs.: Brendon Oehme (Legends of Gold).
100 lbs.: Cooper Pommer (Clark-Willow Lake).
105 lbs.: Dayne Humes (Moorcroft Mat Masters).
110 lbs.: Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling).
115 lbs.: Gage Anderson (Lemmon Youth Wrestling).
120 lbs.: Kyler Schalesky (Hettinger Huskies).
125 lbs.: Joe Juenger (Westside Raiders).
130 lbs.: Caleb Hodges (Madison).
140 lbs.: Brock Mulder (Arena Wrestling Academy).
150 lbs.: Ethan Bibler (Waverly-Shell Rock).
160 lbs.: Draedyn Johnson (unaffiliated).
180 lbs.: Ian Black (Camel Kids Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Elyott Gorsuch (Moorcroft Mat Masters).
GIRLS’ TOT
35 lbs.: Oakley Adams (Sturgis Youth Wrestling).
40-45 lbs.: Finley Uhlenhake (Iowa Wrestling Club).
55 lbs.: Azara Simmons (Sheridan Wrestling Club).
60 lbs.-Heavyweight: Alexia Williams (Sheridan Wrestling Club).
GIRLS’ BANTAM
45 lbs.: Sakuta Bainter (McCook Central-Montrose).
50 lbs.: Sofia Aldana (Madison Bulldog Wrestling).
55 lbs.: Everly Himanga (Legends of Gold).
Heavyweight: Piper Haase (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys).
GIRLS’ MIDGET
58-65 lbs.: Ella Coomes (Chester Flyers).
73 lbs.: Cora Sorenson (Watford City).
82 lbs.: Finley Evjen (Canton).
91 lbs.: Capri Johnson (Madison).
100 lbs.: Taley Michel (Sundawg Wrestling).
Heavyweight: Lexie Hillmer (Governors).
SCHOOLGIRLS’
91 lbs.: Shaylee Speck (Governors).
100 lbs.: Haven Baker (Spearfish).
115 lbs.: Britney Rueb (Legends of Gold).
130 lbs.: Lexa Rozevink (Ames).
Heavyweight: Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish Youth Wrestling).
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL
106-112 lbs.: Alexis Schneider (Napoleon Royal Force).
118 lbs.: Quinn Butler (Lemmon-McIntosh).
124 lbs.: Cassandra Witte (Cobbler Wrestling).
130 lbs.: Sylvia Boekelman (Watford City).
138 lbs.: Alexis Fischer (WWE Smackdown).
148 lbs.: Kenli Boeselager (Chadron Cardinals).
160 lbs.: Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens).
Heavyweight: Brooke Otte (WWE Smackdown).
WOMEN’S MASTERS
149 lbs.: Ashley Secrest (Harding County).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL
91-98 lbs.: Hauser Bridwell (Linton-HMB).
106 lbs.: Vernon Copenhaver (Coyote Wrestling).
113 lbs.: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff).
120 lbs.: Scotty Engle Jr. (Fleming-Sedgwick County).
132 lbs.: Owen Hansen (Gregory Wrestling).
138 lbs.: Landon Mcmahen (MATPAC Wrestling).
145 lbs.: LJ Araujo (MATPAC Wrestling). 152 lbs.: Devon Oneill (Billings Central).
160 lbs.: Josiah Schaetzie (Dubuque Wrestling Club).
170 lbs.: Paolo Salminen (Billings Wrestling Club).
182 lbs.: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis).
195 lbs.: Andrew Herrmann (Fossil Ridge).
195-220 lbs.: Jake Howell (Fossil Ridge).
285 lbs.: Lane Krueger (Groton Tuff Tigers).
MEN’S SENIOR
125-133 lbs.: Codi Tomac (Hettinger Huskies).
141-149 lbs.: Jordan Vosika (Gregory).
157-174 lbs.: Austin Pavich (He-Man Warrior).
185-197 lbs.: Wren Jacobs (Scoopers).
215 lbs.: Tate Gatzke (Independent).
Heavyweight: Jory Rodgers (Belvidere).
MEN’S MASTERS
125-133 lbs.: Nathan Hansen (Gregory).
141-149 lbs.: Ashes Dean (Madison).
165-185 lbs.: Alex Radway (Piedmont).
197 lbs.: Tyler Juby (Touch of Gold).
215 lbs.: Benjamin Padden (Harding County).
Heavyweight: Aaron Moenkedick (Harding County).
WOMEN’S SENIOR
125 lbs.: Baylee Drewry (Greybull, Wyo.).
