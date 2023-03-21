SPEARFISH — More than 1,200 wrestlers competed for top honors at the Black Hills Nationals that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Sturgis’ Jaxson Avery claimed top honors in two boys’ divisions: Novice 70 pounds and Schoolboy 70.
Five other Sturgis wrestlers won their respective weight classes. They were Emerson Harwood (Schoolboy 85 pounds), Zhoel Irion (Schoolboy 160), Evan Bunch (Men’s Senior 125), Oakley Adams (Girls’ Tot 40), and Annalee Pierson (Schoolgirls’ 91).
Logan Gleason represented Belle Fourche in the winner’s circle. He earned top honors in the Boys’ Midget 130-Heavyweight weight class.
Weight class winners and other top-eight placers from northern Black Hills communities follow.
BOYS’ TOT DIVISION
35 pounds: 1 Brooks Sombke (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
40 pounds: 1 Rowdy Baxter (Eastside United). Area: 7 Jason Neiman (Spearfish).
45 pounds: 1 Axel Mellman (Pursuit Wrestling).
50 pounds: 1 McCoy Heinrich (American Outlaws). Area: 6 Sawyer Perschbacher (Sturgis), 7 Wyatt Ager (Belle Fourche), 8 William Neiman (Spearfish).
55 pounds: 1 Jayce Jensen (Governor Wrestling).
Heavyweight: 1 Adam Frazier (Sundance Wrestling Club). BOYS’ BANTAM DIVISION
45 pounds: 1 Chase Heinrich (Upton Mat Cats). Area: 4 Ollie Rish (Whitewood).
50 pounds: 1 Barrett Jackson (Eastside United). Area: 6 Sawyer Sigman (Sturgis).
55 pounds: 1 Oliver Umlauf (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
60 pounds: 1 Selleck Roseland (Faulkton).
65 pounds: 1 Henry Pharis (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
70 pounds: 1 Cormick Fischer (Eastside United).
75 pounds: 1 Ryker Laska (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling).
80-90 pounds: 1 Lucas Littrel (Camel Kids Wrestling).
Heavyweight: 1. Vincent Glynn (Thunder Wrestling Club).
BOYS’ MIDGET DIVISION
50 pounds: 1 Corbyn Westall (American Outlaws).
55 pounds: 1 Dawson Jackson (Eastside United). Area: 7 Brieher Osowski (Whitewood).
60 pounds: 1 Carson Zens (Legends of Gold).
65 pounds: 1 Hudson Utesch (Siouxland Wrestling).
70 pounds: 1 Landon Zinsler (McDominate Trail). Area: 7 Tate Krul (Belle Fourche).
75 pounds: 1 Landen Sandstrom (Dakota Rattlers).
80 pounds: 1 Keegan Brown (Legends of Gold).
85 pounds: 1 Eli Anderson (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
90 pounds: 1 Retro Benson (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys). Area: 6 Bayzen Curtis (Belle Fourche), 8 James Neiman (Spearfish).
95 pounds: 1 Isaac Folk (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
103 pounds: 1 Quinten Maguire (The Best Wrestler). Area: 2 Chris Anderson (Sturgis)
112 pounds: 1 Chris Botha (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys). Area: 8 Hutch Lingwall (Whitewood).
130 pounds-Heavyweight: 1 Logan Gleason (Belle Fourche).
BOYS’ NOVICE DIVISION
60 pounds: 1 Ryder Uhlenhake (Immortal Athletics Wrestling Club).
65 pounds: 1 Wyatt Bird (Wyoming Underground).
70 pounds: 1 Jaxson Avery (Sturgis).
75 pounds: 1 Brahnan Heidt (Gorilla Wrestling Club). Area: 7 Deacon Wilkins (Sturgis)
80 pounds: 1 Lucas Stirling (Camel Kids Wrestling).
85 pounds: 1 Braden Anderson (Siouxland Wrestling Academy).
90 pounds: 1 Kyson Sundberg (Sioux Valley Wrestling). Area: 2 Taten Adams (Sturgis).
95 pounds: 1 Kayden Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling).
100 pounds: 1 Beckett Svuba (Siouxland Wrestling Academy). Area: 7 Braydon Munier (Sturgis), 8 Aydan Schmeltzer (Belle Fourche).
105 pounds: 1 Evan Folk (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club).
112 pounds: 1 Collin Fleck (Gorilla Wrestling Club).
120 pounds: 1 Liam Frey (Gorilla Wrestling Club).
130 pounds: 1 Ethan Ely (PWC). Area: 3 Matteus Cummings (Spearfish).
140 pounds: 1 Grayson Zemski (Sheridan Wrestling Club).
Heavyweight: 1 Garrett Cowan (MATPAC Wrestling). Area: 5 Garek Kolski (Lead-Deadwood).
SCHOOLBOY DIVISION
70 pounds: 1 Jaxson Avery (Sturgis).
75-80 pounds: 1 Lucas Stirling (Camel Kids Wrestling). Area: 2 Sullivan Sigman (Sturgis).
85 pounds: 1 Emerson Harwood (Sturgis).
90 pounds: 1 Grady Bohlander (High Plains Thunder Wrestling).
95 pounds: 1 Cale Schwartz (Bowman County).
100 pounds: 1 Breckin Henry (Camel Kids Wrestling).
105 pounds: 1 Cash Edgar (Faulkton). Area: 8 Parker Millard (Lead-Deadwood).
110 pounds: 1 Dax Koedam (SBL Warriors).
115 pounds: 1 Jackson Carter (Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds).
120 pounds: 1 Kendrin VanBeek (Legends of Gold).
125 pounds: 1 Kozad Porter (CWC Thunder). Area: 6 Wyatt Marler (Sturgis).
130 pounds: 1 Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling).
140 pounds: 1 Conrad Kopari (Dickinson Wrestling). Area: 8 Domnick Subia (Spearfish).
150 pounds: 1 Sawyer Noll (Beach Buccaneers).
160 pounds: 1 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis).
180 pounds: 1 Benet Giesler (Thunder Wrestling Club).
Heavyweight: 1 Samuel Inman (Watford City Wolves). Area: 2 Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche).
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
98-106 pounds: 1 Dylan Sorensen (Eastside United).
113 pounds: 1 Dalton Feist (Napoleon Royal Force).
120 pounds: 1 Ryan Bahnson (Da Vinci Wrestling Club).
126 pounds: 1 Kolten Powers (Sheridan Wrestling).
132 pounds: 1 Ethan Skoglund (SBL Warriors).
138 pounds: 1 Kelian Hurd (Miller Wrestling).
145 pounds: 1 Landon Mcmahen (MATPAC Wrestling).
152 pounds: 1 Kelten Crow (Sheridan Wrestling).
160 pounds: 1 Ty Koedam (SBL Warriors). Area: 2 Miles Renner (Black Hills Free), 4 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis).
170 pounds: 1 Zayvion Ellington (SBL Warriors). Area: 3 Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish).
182 pounds: 1 Hugh Meyer (Dickinson Wrestling Club).
195 pounds: 1 Chance Carda (Pierre). Area: 4 Markus Medina (Spearfish).
220 pounds: 1 Dylan Evenson (Clear Lake Lions). Area: 2 Asher Peil (Spearfish).
285 pounds: 1 Ethan Halverson (Dickinson Wrestling Club).
MEN’S SENIOR DIVISION
125 pounds: 1 Evan Bunch (Sturgis).
149 pounds: 1 Cayden Langenhorst (Devils).
165 pounds: 1 Tyler Waterson (unattached). 174 pounds: 1 Tyler Waterson (unattached).
185 pounds: 1 Samuel Adams (EAFB).
197 pounds: 1 Stone Durham (Cavs).
215 pounds: 1 Jarred Hodges (Madison). Area: 5 Paul Pulling (Whitewood).
Heavyweight: 1 Blade Durbala (unaffiliated).
MEN’S MASTERS DIVISION
141 pounds: 1 Kellan Zietz (DLB-LC Lakers).
149-157 pounds: 1 Adam Greenhaw (Watford City Wolves).
165-174 pounds: 1 Jeremiah Horst (Bon Homme). Area: 6 Scott Ellingson (Spearfish).
185 pounds: 1 Philip Young (Windy City Wrestlers). Area: 4 Zachary Tope (Belle Fourche).
197 pounds: 1 Jared Hatley (Wyoming).
215 pounds: 1 Rowdy Benson (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys). Area: 6 Keystone Kopp (Sturgis).
Heavyweight: 1 Chris Tuchscherer (Team Crowbar).
GIRLS’ TOT DIVISION
30-35 pounds: 1 Madilyn Kwaliek (Camel Kids Wrestling). Area: 2 Riley Mehlhaff (Belle Fourche).
40 pounds: 1 Oakley Adams (Sturgis).
45 pounds: 1 Jaymie Moenkedick (Harding County Youth Wrestling). Area: 7 Kinsley Ballert (Lead-Deadwood).
50-55 pounds: 1 Finley Uhlenhake (Immortal Athletics WC).
Heavyweight: 1 Aaliyah Cox (Custer).
GIRLS’ BANTAM DIVISION
45-50 pounds: 1 Sakura Bainter (Team 7). Area: 6 Emma Ballert (Lead-Deadwood).
55 pounds: 1 Kenley Johnson (Hettinger Huskies).
60 pounds: 1 Ivy Sandness (MATPAC Wrestling).
Heavyweight: 1 Hadley Magee (Sheridan Wrestling Club).
Heavyweight plus: 1 Ellie Bult (Bon Homme Youth Wrestling).
GIRLS’ MIDGET DIVISION
53-58 pounds: 1 Sofia Aldana (Madison).
65 pounds: 1 Audriana Summers (Touch of Gold). Area: 7 Madalynn Rhoads (Belle Fourche).
73 pounds: 1 Ella Coomes (American Outlaws).
82 pounds: 1 Sailor Matejovsky (Sundawg Wrestling Club).
91-100 pounds: 1 Piper Haase (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys).
Heavyweight: 1 Kohlee Shoun (Hulett, Wyo.).
SCHOOLGIRLS’ DIVISION
82 pounds: 1 Vanessa Anderson (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club). Area: 3 Aaliyah Droppers (Sturgis).
91 pounds: 1 Annalee Pierson (Sturgis). Other area: 3 Lia Mundt (Belle Fourche), 4 Morgan Little (Spearfish).
100 pounds: 1 Olivia Anderson (Dakota Boyz Wrestling Club). Area: 2 Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche).
115 pounds: 1 Rilynn Younker (The Foundation). Area: 4 Haven Baker (Spearfish).
130 pounds: 1 Carlee Roth (Moorcroft Mat Masters).
Heavyweight: 1 Dahlila Tijernia (AFMA). Area: 2 Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish).
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
100 pounds: 1 Jennifer Verdin (Hettinger Huskies). Area: 4 Nevaeh Foster (Spearfish).
106 pounds: 1 Allyson Bauer (Sheridan Wrestling). Area: 5 Nevaeh Foster (Spearfish).
112 pounds: 1 Cassandra Witte (BH Academy).
118 pounds: 1 Alexis Schneider (Napoleon Royal Force). Area: 4 Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche).
124 pounds: 1 Jessica Waln (Tatanka Tuff). Area: 2 Brooklynn Baird (Whitewood).
130 pounds: 1 Quinn Butler (Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys). Area: 4 Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche).
138 pounds: 1 Paityn Covolo (Sheridan Wrestling Club). Area: 4 Kimberlyn Heisler (Spearfish), 5 Jill Heisler (Spearfish).
148 pounds: 1 Atlantis Witt (unaffiliated).
160 pounds: 1 Marieda Kahalar (Rapid City Westside).
185 pounds: 1 Emma Buee (DLC-LC Lakers).
Heavyweight: 1 Grace Eagle Elk (Tatanka Tuff).
WOMEN’S MASTERS DIVISION
133-149 pounds: 1 Sarah Coomes (Madison).
174 pounds: 1 Sandra Schenkel (Bon Homme).
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.