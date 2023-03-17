SPEARFISH — The 19th annual Black Hills Nationals wrestling tournament is set for Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. All matches will be held at the Donald E. Young Center on the Black Hills State University campus.

The first session is set for 3 p.m. Friday. Masters (age 30 and over), Seniors (ages 19-29), High School (ages 15-18), and Schoolboy (middle school) wrestlers will compete. Saturday starts with a session at 8 a.m. with Tots, Bantams, and Girls divisions featured. A final session beginning at about 12:30 or 1 p.m. will feature Midget and Novice division wrestlers.

