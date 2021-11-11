BH Gold swimmers open season at Pierre

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold swim team had its first meet of the season, Nov. 6 and 7, in Pierre.
Black Hills Gold was represented by 15 swimmers at this meet.
“We had veteran swimmers competing for the first time this season, as well as a few new younger swimmers who were competing for the first time ever,” said Brenda Hendricks, the BH Gold swim coach. “Pierre is a great season opener and we always enjoy going there – it is a nice facility and very well run meet. The older swimmers got to see, six weeks into training, where they are at with their racing times this season.
Hendricks said this meet was a good measuring stick for the swimmers to evaluate their progress and set goals.
“It’s a good checkpoint for them as they set goals for their season. We had a few best times come out of the meet for the 13-and-olders, but really, that’s not the goal at this point as those times will come as we build training intensity through the season and then taper for state championship meets,” said Hendricks. “The 12-and-unders are a bit of a different story and progress differently. We had many best times coming out of these athletes, which is great and a real moral booster for them. Our 12-and-unders put in many hours a week of training as well and to see them the swimming fast and well is just terrific.”
The Black Hills Gold swim team will continue their season at home Nov. 20-21, as they hold their first of two home meets of the season, hosting teams from South Dakota and Wyoming.
Results from the Pierre meet follow.
Addison O. Aalbu, Female 9-10: 10. 100 free, 1:40.61Y; 7. 200 free, 3:36.44Y; 9. 50 back, 49.54Y; 9. 100 breast, 2:15.02Y; and 8. 100 IM, 1:51.00Y
Connor P. Aalbu, Male 11-12: 5. 100 free, 1:07.34Y, 4. 200 free, 2:24.72Y; 6. 50 back, 38.70Y; 1. 100 breast, 1:19.76Y; 3. 50 fly, 31.88Y; and 4. 100 IM, 1:11.89Y
Tarynn M. Ball, Female 17-19: 3. 50 free, 27.60Y; 5. 100 free, 1:01.47Y; 4. 100 back, 1:11.58Y; 5. 200 back, 2:32.97Y; 2. 100 breast, 1:25.69Y; 4. 100 IM, 1:10.03Y; 4. 200 IM, 2:32.43Y; and 2. 400 IM, 5:34.84Y
Alison L. Dagit, Female 7-8: 2. 50 free, 8.87Y; 1. 100 free, 1:42.71Y; 4. 25 back, 26.64Y; 7. 50 back, 1:01.11Y; 2. 25 breast, 29.58Y; 2. 50 breast, 1:09.57Y; and 3. 25 fly, 25.88Y Lauren M Dagit, Female 11-12: 9. 50 free, 34.79Y; 8. 100 free, 1:21.13Y; 4. 200 free, 2:56.91Y; 7. 50 breast, 45.40Y; 8. 100 breast, 1:47.62Y; 6. 50 fly, 44.39Y; 9. 100 IM, 1:32.95Y; and 7. 200 IM, 3:13.33Y
Brooklyn L. Flemming, Female 15-16: 3. 50 free, 27.44Y; 6. 100 free, 1:00.64Y; 3. 200 free, 2:11.62Y; 1. 100 back, 1:06.36Y; 2. 200 back, 2:22.45Y; 3. 100 IM, 1:09.61Y; 4. 200 IM, 2:30.17Y; and 1. 400 IM, 5:30.42Y
Samuel P. Gifford, Male 15-16: 8. 50 free, 28.29Y; 9. 100 free, 1:03.94Y; 6. 200 free, 2:31.69Y; 5. 100 back, 1:14.69Y; 6. 100 breast, 1:25.35Y; 4. 100 fly, 1:13.63Y; 5. 100 IM, 1:09.28Y; and 7. 200 IM, 2:39.74Y
Sami A. Johnson, Female 7-8: 12. 50 free, 1:12.26Y; 8. 100 free, 2:31.23Y; and 13. 25 back, 30.75Y
Jordan L. Jolley, Female 15-16: 7. 50 free, 29.19Y; 8. 100 free, 1:05.22Y; 8. 100 back, 1:17.46Y; 8. 200 back, 2:51.75Y; 7. 100 breast, 1:26.78Y; 5. 100 fly, 1:14.65Y; 6. 100 IM, 1:13.34Y; and 7. 200 IM, 2:44.40Y
Brisa C. Snow, Female 13-14: 19. 100 free, 1:19.07Y ; 15. 100 back, 1:27.79Y; 11. 200 back, 3:01.97Y; 11. 100 breast, 1:38.11Y; 6. 200 breast, 3:24.52Y; 6. 100 fly, 1:33.00Y; 17. 100 IM, 1:24.08Y; and 2. 400 IM, 6:32.07Y
Tomas L. Solvie, Male 11-12: 15. 100 free, 1:27.28Y, 8. 200 free, 3:02.51Y; 11. 50 back, 44.48Y; 11. 100 breast, 1:59.96Y; and 13. 100 IM, 1:34.50Y
Emma J. Walker, Female 9-10: 17. 100 free, 1:52.13Y; 11. 200 free, 3:53.64Y; 18. 50 back, 55.95Y; and 6. 50 fly, 1:00.70Y
Ragan A. Walker, Male 7-8: 9. 50 free, 1:11.63Y and 9. 25 back, 30.45Y
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.