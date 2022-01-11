Clay Donovan (Spearfish wrestling): Donovan won the Sioux Falls Lincoln tournament. Donovan went 4-0 and had one pin, two major decisions, and won 7-3 in the finals match.

Colton Burtzlaff (Newell boys’ basketball): Burtzlaff scored 22 points and had five rebounds against a good Sundance team.

Trinity Zopp (L-D wrestling): Zopp emerged victorious from the 154-pound weight class at the Mid-Dakota Monster tournament in Presho. She finished 2-0, and pinned Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) in the championship match.

Kaylee Whatley (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Whatley is averaging 16 points per game and eight rebounds per game.

