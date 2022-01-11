SPEARFISH — Brisa Snow and Norah Hatle were named Black Hills Gold Swimmer of the Week on SDec. 21
Hatle is the 7-year-old daughter of Tyler and Nicole Hatle, and has just begun to compete for the BH Gold swim team.
At her first two meets she has already tackled some hard races.
Hatle has a smile on her face the entire time she is at practice.
She likes to do gymnastics outside of swimming and just got a new guinea pig. She is homeschooled and her favorite subject is math.
Snow, 14, is the oldest of three siblings, and the daughter of Brian and Sarah Snow.
She is a sophomore at Prism North America.
Snow has been competing for BH Gold since 2015.
Last weekend she added the 1,000 free and 200 fly to her swimming accomplishments, which earned her BH Gold’s IM Complete award (which is racing in all 14 legal events for 13-and-over swimmers).
After a lot of hard work, Snow also qualified for the 50 free, her first state event.
Snow is consistent in her practice attendance and maintains her positive attitude and hard work ethic daily.
