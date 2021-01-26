BH Gold swimmers host Winter Invite

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold swim team hosted the Winter Invitational, Saturday and Sunday, in Spearfish.
Ten teams featuring roughly 170 total athletes entered the competition. They included teams from Chadron, Neb., Gillette, Wyo., Rapid City, and Pierre.
Results for Black Hills Gold swim team members follow. Distances are expressed in short course meters.
Addison Aalbu (age 9): 50 backstroke, 55.91 seconds, 12th place; 100 freestyle, 2 minutes 10.10 seconds, ninth; 50 breaststroke, 1:12.14, 10th; 100 individual medley, 2:14.96, seventh; 100 backstroke, 2:08.61, sixth; 50 freestyle, 1:05.36, 11th.
Connor Aalbu (age 11): 100 butterfly, 1 minute 25.77 seconds, second place; 200 individual medley, 3:02.73, second; 100 freestyle, 1:16.58, fifth; 50 breaststroke, 44.37 seconds, second; 50 butterfly, 37.30 seconds, third; 50 freestyle, 34.19 seconds, fourth.
Landon Adams (age 11): 50 backstroke, 1 minute 0.34 seconds, 16th place; 100 freestyle, 2:17.94, 25th; 100 individual medley, 2:26.41, 11th; 100 backstroke, 2:15.14, ninth; 50 freestyle, 1:02.30, 14th.
Jameson Baker (age 13): 200 backstroke, 3 minutes 15.55 seconds, 11th place; 100 freestyle, 1:20.30, 16th; 200 breaststroke, 4:10.34, 15th; 100 backstroke, 1:28.80, eighth; 50 freestyle, 35.93 seconds, 13th; 100 breaststroke, 1:53.29, eighth; 200 freestyle, 3:05.72, 11th.
Gavin Ball (age 12): 50 backstroke, 46.52 seconds, seventh place; 200 individual medley, 4 minutes 22.05 seconds, 12th; 100 freestyle, 1:39.28, 17th; 50 breaststroke, 1:02.01, 14th; 100 individual medley, 1:54.70, 10th; 100 backstroke, 1:42.80, fourth; 50 freestyle, 43.80 seconds, 10th.
Tarynn Ball (age 16): 200 backstroke, 2 minutes 46.21 seconds, second place; 100 freestyle, 1:09.14, third; 200 breaststroke, 3:18.75, first; 200 individual medley, 2:52.72, third; 100 backstroke, 1:20.94, fourth; 50 freestyle, 32.03 seconds, third; 100 breaststroke, 1:33.17, second; 400 freestyle, 5:22.19, second.
Julia Billington (age 10): 50 backstroke, 46.63 seconds, third place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 45.18 seconds, fifth; 50 breaststroke, 1:02.13, sixth; 100 individual medley, 1:54.65, fifth; 50 butterfly, 55.38 seconds, fourth; 100 backstroke, 1:49.87, second; 50 freestyle, 46.23, sixth.
Alayah Britton (age 11): 50 backstroke, 59.20 seconds, 21st place; 100 freestyle, 2 minutes 8.23 seconds, 18th; 50 breaststroke, 1:11.54, 17th; 100 backstroke, 2:11.65, ninth; 50 freestyle, 56.95 seconds, 14th.
Reagan Brott (age 11): 50 backstroke, 51.16 seconds, 18th place; 200 individual medley, 4 minutes 41.20 seconds, ninth; 100 freestyle, 1:55.07, 17th; 50 breaststroke, 1:12.56, 18th; 100 individual medley, 2:08.19, 12th; 100 backstroke, 1:53.40, eighth; 50 freestyle, 48.49 seconds, 13th.
Maxwell Chandler (age 13): 200 backstroke, 3 minutes 28.26 seconds, 12th place; 100 freestyle, 1:28.05, 19th; 200 breaststroke, 4:51.02, 16th; 200 individual medley, 4:03.55, 12th; 50 freestyle, 40.31 seconds, 18th; 100 breaststroke, 2:25.50; 11th; 200 freestyle, 3:22.04,13th.
Ryan Cota (age 12): 100 butterfly, 1 minute 51.82 seconds, fifth place; 50 backstroke, 41.07 seconds, third; 200 individual medley, 3:18.29, fourth; 100 freestyle, 1:16.56, fourth; 100 backstroke, 1:27.20, second.
Remi Crago (age 9): 50 backstroke, 53.05 seconds, ninth place; 100 freestyle, 2 minutes 19.44 seconds, 10th; 100 backstroke, 2:08.79, seventh; 50 freestyle, 1:04.24, 10th.
Ali Dagit (age 7): 25 butterfly, 44.66 seconds, seventh place; 50 backstroke, 1 minute 7.61 seconds, sixth; 25 freestyle, 29.66 seconds, seventh; 50 breaststroke, 1:30.75, third; 25 backstroke, 28.85 seconds, second; 50 freestyle, 1:11.15, sixth; 25 breaststroke, 37.96 seconds, fifth.
Lauren Dagit (age 10): 50 backstroke, 49.57 seconds, fourth place; 200 individual medley, 3 minutes 59.01 seconds, fourth; 100 freestyle, 1:36.28, second; 50 breaststroke, 54.07 seconds, fourth; 100 backstroke, 1:53.69, fourth; 50 freestyle, 43.18 seconds, fourth.
Auriella Ehnes (age 9): 50 backstroke, 52.98 seconds, eighth place; 200 individual medley, 4 minutes 39.15 seconds, seventh; 100 freestyle, 1:53.98, eighth; 50 breaststroke, 1:12.68, 11th.
Anna Eisenbarth (age 14): 50 backstroke,
