BH Gold swimmers end regular season

PIERRE — Black Hills Gold swim team members ended their regular season at the Capital City Qualifier held Feb. 4-6.
Eleven athletes competed in a total of 82 individual races. They combined for 42 personal-best times.
Individual results from Pierre follow. Distances are expressed in meters.
Tarynn Ball, Female 17-19
50 freestyle, 27.77 seconds, third place; 100 freestyle, 59.16 seconds, second; 200 freestyle, 2 minutes 9.27 seconds, first; 1650 freestyle, 20:44.17, first; 100 backstroke, 1:10.10, third; 200 backstroke, 2:27.05, second; 100 breaststroke, 1:20.48, second; 100 individual medley, 1:08.96, second.
Madison Campbell, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 45.02 seconds, 16th place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 36.63 seconds, 14th; 50 backstroke, 47.77 seconds, 11th; 100 backstroke, 1:53.21, 12th; 50 breaststroke, 55.43 seconds, 13th; 100 breaststroke, 1:59.59, seventh; 100 individual medley, 1:45.67, 13th; 200 individual medley, 3:56.12, 11th.
Brooklyn Flemming, Female 15-16
50 freestyle, 27.58 seconds, fourth place; 100 freestyle, 57.99 seconds, second; 100 backstroke, 1 minute 5.80 seconds, second; 200 backstroke, 2:18.52, first; 100 individual medley, 1:07.00, third; 200 individual medley, 2:24.48, third; 400 individual medley, 5:14.40, second.
Kinsley Hall, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 33.70 seconds, seventh place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 17.50 seconds, 10th; 200 freestyle, 2:56.97, sixth; 50 backstroke, 42.73 seconds, seventh; 50 breaststroke, 49.97 seconds, 10th; 100 butterfly, 1:43.71, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1:32.40, ninth; 200 individual medley, 3:22.75, seventh.
Timothy Thompson, Male 13-14
200 freestyle, 3 minutes 48.96 seconds, 13th place; 100 backstroke, 1:42.95, 11th; 200 breaststroke, 3:44.66, ninth.
Ethan Van Tassel, Male 17-19
50 freestyle, 26.87 seconds, fourth place; 100 freestyle, 59.60 seconds, sixth; 200 backstroke, 2 minutes 30.92 seconds, third; 100 breaststroke, 1:23.17, fourth; 200 breaststroke, 3:00.06, fifth; 100 butterfly, 1:08.63, fifth; 200 butterfly, 2:38.91, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1:08.50, third.
Emma Walker, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 40.87 seconds, eighth place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 26.37 seconds, fifth; 50 backstroke, 49.39 seconds, eighth; 100 backstroke, 1:45.25, seventh; 50 breaststroke, 1:04.80, 13th; 50 butterfly, 51.17 seconds, fifth; 100 individual medley, 1:49.26, eighth; 200 individual medley, 3:49.48, fourth.
Ragan Walker, Male 7-8
25 freestyle, 21.22 seconds, sixth place; 50 freestyle, 50.91 seconds, sixth; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 51.62 seconds, fourth; 25 backstroke, 29.25 seconds, seventh; 50 backstroke, 1:00.11, eighth; 25 butterfly, 33.73 seconds, fifth; 50 butterfly, 1:15.06, second.
Jeffrey Wehrung, Male 17-19
50 freestyle, 27.93 seconds, fifth place; 200 freestyle, 2 minutes 11.13 seconds, fifth; 100 backstroke, 1:13.68, third; 100 butterfly, 1:05.27, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1:10.69, fourth; 400 individual medley, 5:23.24, third.
Zaylee Williams, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 37.30 seconds, fourth place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 22.52 seconds, third; 50 backstroke, 42.48 seconds, first; 100 backstroke, 1:36.92, fourth; 50 butterfly, 48.42 seconds, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1:36.13, third; 200 individual medley, 3:21.71, second.
Zeegan Williams, Male 7-8
25 freestyle, 24.84 seconds, eighth place; 50 freestyle, 56.17 seconds, ninth; 100 freestyle, 2 minutes 2.65 seconds, fifth; 25 backstroke, 30.66 seconds, eighth; 50 backstroke, 59.28 seconds, sixth.
State competition is set over three weekends from the end of February through the first weekend of March in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Mitchell. Twenty-three Black Hills Gold swimmers have qualified for those events.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.