STURGIS — Black Hills Gold swimmers competed at the Deadwood Swim Meet, held Jan. 8-9 at the Sturgis Community Center.
Six Black Hills teams along with swimmers from Pierre; Newcastle and Douglas, Wyo.; and Chadron, Neb., entered the field. Twenty-two Black Hills Gold team members competed.
“We had a really good weekend. Out of 157 individual races, two-thirds of those ended in personal best times,” Black Hills Gold head coach Brenda Hendricks said.
Kinsley Hall and Alison Dagit added their names to the list of Black Hills Gold state qualifiers. Twenty-one have currently met qualifying standards for state championship meet in late February and early March in Sioux Falls and Mitchell.
Black Hills Gold plans to host a meet Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24, at the Donald E. Young Center.
Results for Black Hills Gold swimmers follow. Distances are expressed in meters.
Connor Aalbu, Male 11-12: 50 freestyle, 30.29 seconds, first place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 6.45 seconds, third; 200 freestyle, 2:27.75, second; 50 breaststroke, 40.67 seconds, third; 100 breaststroke, 1:26.18, second; 50 butterfly, 35.26 seconds, second; 100 butterfly, 1:19.79, second; 100 individual medley, 1:14.99, first.
Julia Billington, Female 9-10: 50 freestyle, 42.65 seconds, fourth place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 35.03 seconds, sixth; 50 backstroke, 41.02 seconds, second; 50 breaststroke, 56.64 seconds, fourth; 100 breaststroke, 2:19.51, third; 50 butterfly, 50.67 seconds, first.
Reagan Brott, Female 11-12: 50 freestyle, 43.06 seconds, 13th place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 33.93 seconds, 14th; 200 freestyle, 3:37.79, 10th; 50 backstroke, 46.45 seconds, 15th; 100 backstroke, 1:47.71, ninth; 50 breaststroke, 1:08.86, 11th; 100 breaststroke, 2:26.12, fifth; 100 individual medley, 1:56.77, 10th.
Ryan Cota, Male 11-12: 50 freestyle, 31.12 seconds, second place; 100 freestyle, 1 minute 8.54 seconds, fourth; 200 freestyle, 2:40.02, fourth; 100 backstroke, 1:18.80, second; 50 breaststroke, 42.09 seconds,
