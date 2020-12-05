SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold swim team members competed at two meets in November. They traveled to Pierre on Nov. 7-8 and hosted the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon on Nov. 21.
“Both meets went very well for our swimmers and just very well in general as we are working through COVID protocols,” Black Hills Gold head coach Brenda Henricks said. “Things looked a little different at both meets, but not bad changes, just different.”
Hendricks said she was very pleased with how well the athletes competed in Pierre.
She added several athletes turned in personal-best times. Ryan Cota, Brooklyn Flemming, Sam Gifford, Jordan Jolley, and Paul Wehrung all finished with 100% of their swims being best times.
The Sturgis Community Center hosted the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon.
“Our board of directors took on a huge undertaking planning and hosting a meet where one had never been held before, as well as putting into place the restrictions and precautions we are all dealing with,” Hendricks said. “As always, it takes a huge amount of participation by our parents to fill our volunteer roles for everything to run smoothly.”
Hendricks said the swimmers performed well in Sturgis, including several first-time competitors.
Several swimmers post best times in all five of their races.
They were Connor Aalbu, Gavin Ball, Sam Gifford, Jordan Jolley, Prosper Knappen, Noah Snow, Tomas Solvie, Taylor Tennant, and Paul Wehrung.
Jordan Jolley, Zaylee Willimas, Tomas Solvie and Rylan VanDeest earned individual high-point honors at Sturgis.
Tarynn Ball and Brooklyn Flemming will compete at the South Dakota 18-and-Under Championships set for Dec. 11-13 in Sioux Falls.
The BH Gold seim team will host an intersquad meet Dec. 19 at the Donald E. Young Center.
“Past that, we will have to wait and see what our meet schedule looks like going into January,” Hendricks said.
She added the regular meets are all pending their individual facilities approval to host, but teams are dedicated and persistent so competition opportunities will present themselves either in our regular format, or in a new design to allow our swimmers to compete while also adhering to new safety procedures.
“Either way, we continue to train hard and consistently through this unprecedented season and look forward to any form of competition that develops,” Hendricks said
Sturgis results
Individual results follow.
Distances are expressed in meters.
Connor Aalbu, Male 11-12
50 freestyle, 29.95 seconds, seventh place; 50 backstroke, 39.67, eighth; 50 breaststroke, 41.91, eighth; 50 butterfly, 35.69, seventh; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 18.62 seconds, seventh.
Jameson Baker, Male 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 17.28 seconds, 18th place; 10 backstroke, 1:23.71, 17th; 100 breaststroke, 1:44.41, 18th; 100 butterfly, 1:52.75, 18th; 200 individual medley, 3:27.16, 17th.
Gavin Ball, Male 11-12
50 freestyle, 37.50 seconds, 13th place; 50 backstroke, 42.85, 11th; 50 breaststroke, 54.25, 14th; 50 butterfly, 50.11, 12th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 41.10 seconds, 12th.
Tarynn Ball, Female 15 and over
100 freestyle, 1 minute 1.50 seconds, eighth place; 100 backstroke, 1:13.36, fifth; 100 breaststroke, 1:23.79, sixth; 100 butterfly, 1:20.26, seventh; 200 individual medley, 2:38.70, seventh.
Julia Billington, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 43.45 seconds, 10th place; 50 backstroke, 46.71, fifth; 50 breaststroke, 58.78, seventh; 50 butterfly, 1 minute 1.39 seconds, ninth; 100 individual medley, 2:11.76, ninth.
Elyse Bloom, Female 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 35.70 seconds, 18th place; 100 backstroke, 1:52.70, 17th; 100 breaststroke, 2:37.94, 18th; 100 butterfly, 2:11.76, 15th; 200 individual medley, 4:39.50, 18th.
Reagan Brott, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 41.01 seconds, 18th place; 50 backstroke, 50.83, 19th; 50 breaststroke, 1 minute 10.05 seconds, 19th; 50 butterfly, 1:12.07, 19th; 100 individual medley, 2:27.51, 19th.
Ryan Cota, Male 11-12
50 freestyle, 30.37 seconds, eighth place; 50 backstroke, 37.07, sixth; 50 breaststroke, 41.03, seventh; 50 butterfly, 38.45, eighth; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 20.35 seconds, eighth.
Alison Dagit, Female 8 and under
25 freestyle, 28.94 seconds, eighth place; 25 backstroke, 35.22, 10th; 25 breaststroke, 42.72, seventh; 25 butterfly, 44.42, ninth; 100 individual medley, 2 minutes 53.56 seconds, ninth.
Lauren Dagit, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 41.93 seconds, seventh place; 50 backstroke, 53.06, 11th; 50 breaststroke, 53.84, sixth; 50 butterfly, 56.13, seventh; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 52.25 seconds, seventh.
Auriella Ehnes, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 45.14 seconds, 11th place; 50 backstroke, 49.26, sixth.
Anna Eisenbarth, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 33.92 seconds, 10th place; 50 backstroke, 42.75, 12th; 50 breaststroke, 44.92, 11th; 50 butterfly, 43.43, 11th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 31.68 seconds, 11th.
Owen Fauske, Male 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 0.31 seconds, seventh place; 100 backstroke, 1:23.50, 16th; 100 breaststroke, 1:20.26, seventh; 100 butterfly, 1:12.95, seventh.
Brooklyn Flemming, Female 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 1.73 seconds, sixth place; 100 backstroke, 1:10.00, third; 100 breaststroke, 1:26.72, seventh; 100 butterfly, 1:16.02, sixth; 200 individual medley, 2:34.88, fourth.
Samuel Gifford, Male 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 12.11 seconds, 17th place; 100 backstroke, 1:18.78, 14th; 100 breaststroke, 1:30.60, 15th; 100 butterfly, 1:22.93, 14th; 200 individual medley, 2:55.04, 14th.
Kinsley Hall, Female 9-10
50 freestyle, 39.21 seconds, sixth place; 50 backstroke, 49.94, seventh; 50 breaststroke, 59.40, eighth; 50 butterfly, 51.59, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 47.40 seconds, sixth.
Charley Jagim, Female 8 and under
25 freestyle, 33.96 seconds, 10th place; 25 backstroke, 33.55, ninth; 25 breaststroke, 45.41, eighth.
Jordan Jolley, Female 15 and over 100 freestyle, 1 minute 0.85 seconds, fifth place; 100 backstroke, 1:11.39, fourth; 100 breaststroke, 1:22.73, fifth; 100 butterfly, 1:13.24, fifth; 200 individual medley, 2:36.49, fifth.
Prosper Knappen, Male 11-12
50 freestyle, 33.55 seconds, 10th place; 50 backstroke, 43.41 seconds, 12th; 50 breaststroke, 44.70, 10th; 50 butterfly, 49.98, 11th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 36.45 seconds, 11th.
Taylor Tennant, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 41.38 seconds, 19th place; 50 backstroke, 45.20, 14th; 50 breaststroke, 56.89, 17th; 50 butterfly, 58.32, 18th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 49.06 seconds, 17th.
Ashlynn McCue, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 36.98 seconds, 13th; 50 backstroke, 46.08, 16th; 50 breaststroke, 57.54, 18th; 50 butterfly, 43.82, 12th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 49.44 seconds, 18th.
Kai McGillvrey, Male 8 and under
25 freestyle, 30.65 seconds, sixth place; 25 backstroke, 34.26, sixth; 25 breaststroke, 44.89, fourth.
Kenzi Quam, Female 13-14
100 freestyle, 1 minute 3.44 seconds, eighth place; 100 backstroke, 1:20.42, 10th; 100 breaststroke, 1:26.87, ninth; 100 butterfly, 1:23.78, ninth; 200 individual medley, 2:42.78, ninth.
Elaina Snow, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 34.58 seconds, 12th place; 50 backstroke, 41.35, 11th; 50 breaststroke, 48.92, 13th; 50 butterfly, 42.49, 10th; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 47.60 seconds, 16th.
Noah Snow, Male 9-10
50 freestyle, 50.42 seconds, 13th place; 50 backstroke, 54.61, 12th; 50 breaststroke, 1 minute 20.38 seconds, 13th; 50 butterfly, 1:10.07, 13th; 100 individual medley, 2:21.44, 12th.
Thomas Solvie, Male 9-10
50 freestyle, 38.84 seconds, fourth place; 50 backstroke, 47.95, seventh; 50 breaststroke, 54.85, sixth; 50 butterfly, 1 minute 0.26 seconds, eighth; 100 individual medley, 1:46.23, fifth.
Peyton VanDeest, Female 11-12
50 freestyle, 32.52 seconds, ninth place; 50 backstroke, 39.20, ninth; 50 breaststroke, 40.01, sixth; 50 butterfly, 39.45, eighth; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 20.09 seconds, seventh.
Rylan VanDeest, Male 9-10
50 freestyle, 35.26 seconds, third place; 50 backstroke, 44.81, fourth; 50 breaststroke, 50.24, third; 50 butterfly, 51.28, fourth; 100 individual medley, 1 minute 34.65 seconds, third.
Ethan Van Tassel, Male 15 and over
100 freestyle, 1 minute 1.96 seconds, seventh place; 100 backstroke, 1:13.13, seventh; 100 breaststroke, 1:29.59, seventh; 100 butterfly, 1:17.78, eighth; 200 individual medley, 2:37.89, sixth.
Jeffrey Wehrung, Male 15 and over
100 freestyle, 1 minute 4.05 seconds, eighth place; 100 backstroke, 1:18.19, eighth; 100 breaststroke, 1:38.65, eighth; 100 butterfly, 1:16.59, sixth; 200 individual medley, 2:42.49, seventh.
Zaylee Williams, Female 8 and under
25 freestyle, 19.74 seconds, second place; 25 backstroke, 24.81, second; 25 breaststroke, 28.09, third; 25 butterfly, 25.62, second; 100 individual medley, 2 minutes 14.67 seconds, fourth.
