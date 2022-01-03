BH Gold swimmers compete in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Black Hills Gold swim team competed Dec. 3-5, in Gillette, Wyo.
Over 250 swimmers from six states competed over the three-day event, and 12 Black Hills Gold swimmers competed in over 90 individual events.
“The completion In Gillette turned out well for Black Hills Gold swimmers. We had many of our swimmers record their best times, and some new events qualified for state,” said Brenda Hendricks, the BH Gold head swim coach. “Relays were fun to swim in Rapid as due to COVID we haven’t had many relay events offered in the last year.”
The BH Gold swimmers are taking time off from competition, before starting again Jan. 3.
They will have two more meets in January, three meets in February, and they will finish their season in March.
Individual results from the meet follows.
Julia E. Billington (Female 11-12): 27. 50 free, 39.60Y; 29. 100 free, 1:28.27Y; 21. 200 free, 3:23.63Y; 16. 50 back, 41.50Y; 13. 100 back, 1:34.23Y; 14. 50 breast, 50.16Y; 14. 100 breast, 1:52.81Y; 20. 50 fly, 46.63Y; and 18. 100 IM, 1:38.60Y
Elyse M. Bloom: (Female 13-14): 27. 100 free, 1:39.83Y; 20. 100 back, 1:47.52Y; and 11. 100 fly, 2:09.60Y
Alison L. Dagit (Female 8 & Under): 7. 50 free, 49.53Y; 1. 100 free, 1:55.69Y; 7. 50 back, 1:00.25Y; 3. 100 back, 2:23.34Y; 3. 25 breast, 29.44Y; 5. 50 breast, 1:11.73Y; 1. 100 breast, 2:35.19Y; 3. 50 fly, 1:01.94Y; and 6. 100 IM, 2:17.67Y
Lauren M. Dagit (Female 11-12): 16. 50 free, 34.88Y; 19. 100 free, 1:17.23Y; 16. 200 free, 2:52.06Y; 15. 50 back, 40.88Y; 14. 100 back, 1:36.48Y; 10. 50 breast, 44.33Y; 16. 50 fly, 43.76Y; 16; 8. 100 fly, 1:45.47Y; and 14. 100 IM, 1:29.07Y
Kinsley K. Hall (Female 11-12): 17. 50 free, 35.48Y; 27. 100 free, 1:25.12Y; 17. 200 free, 2:55.03Y; 20. 50 back, 44.14Y; 16. 100 back, 1:38.30Y; 21. 50 fly, 49.23Y; 10. 100 fly, 1:47.35Y; and 16. 100 IM, 1:33.29Y
Norah M. Hatle (Female 8 & Under): 11. 50 free; 1:08.35Y
Rylan D. VanDeest (Male 11-12): 19. 50 free, 36.23Y; 17. 100 back, 1:39.55Y; 14. 50 breast, 50.32Y; and 21. 100 IM, 1:38.51Y
Ethan J. Van Tassel (Male 15-16): 7. 50 free, 27.47Y; 9. 100 free, 1:00.47Y; 6. 200 free, 2:16.91Y; 3. 500 free, 6:05.93Y; 3. 1650 free, 21:01.70Y; 6. 100 back, 1:11.06Y; 4. 200 back, 2:32.75Y; 5. 100 breast, 1:23.99Y; 2. 200 breast, 3:07.30Y; and 6. 100 fly, 1:09.68Y
Emma J. Walker (Female 9-10): 18. 50 free, 43.96Y; 13. 100 free, 1:39.63Y; 7. 200 free, 3:42.79Y; 17. 50 back, 53.51Y; 11. 100 Back, 2:01.85Y; 15. 50 fly, 1:06.23Y; and 13. 100 IM, 2:01.30Y
Ragan A. Walker (Male 8 & Under): 10. 25 free, 31.22Y; 10. 50 free, 1:07.01Y; 7. 100 free, 2:21.34Y; 8. 25 back, 28.89Y; 4. 25 breast, 50.25Y; and 2. 100 IM, 2:39.78Y
Zaylee K. Williams (Female 9-10): 6. 50 free, 37.00Y; 11. 100 free, 1:34.94Y; 11. 50 back, 46.60Y; 8. 50 breast, 53.05Y; 6. 00 breast, 1:58.89Y; 9. 50 fly, 48.83Y; and 8.100 IM, 1:43.84Y
Zeegan S. Williams (Male 8 & Under): 9. 25 free, 28.78Y; 9. 50 free, 1:02.85Y; 8. 100 free, 3:05.64Y; 11. 25 back, 31.05Y; and 3. 50 breast, 1:32.22Y.
