SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold swim team had 21 athletes compete at state meets Feb. 26-28 in Sioux Falls, and March 5-7 in Mitchell.
Eight 13-and-over swimmers competed in Sioux Falls, and 13 12-and-under swimmers competed in Mitchell.
Both meets ran three full days of competition in efforts to limit the number of athletes and spectators at the pools at any given time.
“We saw some pretty incredible races come out of our swimmers at both meets, from all age groups from sprint events to distance,” said Brenda Hendricks, the BH Gold head swim coach. “These swimmers were ready, focused, and excited to be at their championship meets.”
Just over half of the BH Gold swimmers that competed at state, came away from the meets recording their best timed swims. They were: Ryan Cota, Ethan Van Tassel, Brooklyn Flemming, Paul Wehrung, Sam Gifford, Ali Dagit, Lauren Dagit, Anna Eisenbarth, Rylan VanDeest, Prosper Knappen, and Ashlyn McCue.
“That is quite an accomplishment, especially from those athletes who qualified and competed in the max number of events allowed, which is seven,” said Hendricks.
The BH Gold return to competition in May to begin their summer long course season.
“Our winter short course season spans six months (from September to February), and we are on break right now, with our awards banquet scheduled for April 8,” Hendricks said.
