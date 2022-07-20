BH Gold swimmers bring home state medals

YANKTON — The Black Hills Gold swim team brought home a multitude of awards from the South Dakota Swimming State B Championships held last weekend, in Yankton.
Lauren Dagit was the top scoring swimmer for BH Gold, bringing home the first place trophy for the 11–12 girls division.
Dagit took home the gold in the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter freestyle events, along with silver in the 100-meter breaststroke, and fifth place in the 200-meter individual medley.
Ethan Van Tassel brought home the second place trophy in the 17-and-over boys division by winning gold in the 100-meter butterfly and the 200-meter backstroke, silver medals in the 200-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke, and 100-meter backstroke, along with a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley.
Zeegan Williams came home with the second place overall points trophy for the 8 and under boys division, winning silver in the 200-meter freestyle and the 50-meter backstroke, and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke. He rounded out his awards with fourth place wins in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle, and in the 50-meter breaststroke.
Emma Walker succeeded in bringing home the fourth place overall trophy for the 9-10 girls division, winning gold in the 200-meter freestyle, bronze in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle, with additional podium finishes in the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly.
Zaylee Williams held her own in the 9-10 girls division swim events, taking home the fifth place overall point winner trophy, bringing home silver in the 50-meter breaststroke and top eight finishes in the 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter butterfly, 50 and 100-meter backstroke, 50 and 100-meter freestyle.
Results for other BH Gold swimmers follow:
• Kinsley Hall, 11-12 girls division, won fourth place in the 50-meter freestyle, fifth place in the 400-meter freestyle, sixth in the 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter butterfly, and eighth in the 200-meter in the individual medley.
• Also competing in the 11-12 girls division, Maddy Campbell, an up and coming swimmer who is attending her second State B swim meet since starting completive swimming back in October, had a remarkable time drop in her middle distance 400-meter freestyle, improving by 27.25 seconds.
• Ragan Walker had great swims in the 8-and-under boys swimming division with Walker bringing home the gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly, silver in the 100-meter butterfly, fifth place in the 50-meter breaststroke, and seventh in the 50-meter backstroke.
• Evie Stearns attended her very first State B meet posting great swims by placing sixth in the 200-meter freestyle, dropping six seconds from her fastest time, and more than 13 seconds from her fastest time in the 400-meter freestyle, taking seventh place.
The BH Gold swim team heads off to the next level of competition at the South Dakota State A Championships, this weekend, in Sioux Falls.
