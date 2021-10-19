BH Gold swim team, more than a sport, a way of life

SPEARFISH — “Swimming Doesn’t Build Character, It Reveals Character” – Author Unknown.
Thousands of swimmers for Black Hills Gold Swimming have come to practice five days a week, eight months out of the year, and swam countless laps equaling one to three-miles a day. The days before and after Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, and many other breaks from school, you find BH Gold swimmers swimming. Many former Gold swimmers well into their adult life still hit the pool and swim laps.
Why are these people so dedicated to the water?
Swimmers agree that H2O is not only the elements that makes up water, but is also two parts heart, and one part obsession.
They say, “If you think swimming is easy, try any other sport giving 100% effort while holding your breath”.
For most swimmers, it is the love of the water and the free feeling it provides, but why do people swim for miles, train hours and laps to cut hundredth of a second, and what pushes them to continue to do so for so many years.
For over 40 years, Black Hills Gold has touched thousands of lives as a youth sport in Spearfish.
We reached out to swimmers of all ages that currently swim or have swam for Black Hills Gold to find out the answer to this question and what swimming for BH Gold has taught them.
Name: Sela Fitzgerald
Age: 21
Profession: Student Class of 2022 at United States Coast Guard Academy in London, Conn.
Favorite Stroke: Breast
Why did you swim for BH Gold?
“I moved to Spearfish from Colorado, and didn’t want to give up swimming just yet, and BH Gold was close to my home and made it easy to access after school.”
What did you like most about swimming for BH Gold?
“I loved the people. The team was welcoming and was friendly on my first day of practice in 4th grade. All the swimmers were very encouraging, the coaches were amazing and knew when to push you and knew when to be a shoulder to lean on.”
What did BH Gold teach you?
“DISCIPLINE!!! Swimming taught me how to push through that last 100 meters when the rest of my body wanted to give up. Now, being at a military academy, that lesson is more important than ever. The team and coaches taught me how to persevere and know my strength and believe that I can do anything if I set my mind to it, which is one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned in my life.”
Name: Carter Thorman
Age: 21
Profession: Student at Concordia University, in Nebraska
Favorite Stroke: Freestyle, but liked them all.
Why did you swim for BH Gold?
“My dad and uncle swam when they were kids, and my cousins were also on the swim team. It sounded like something that was unique and fun.”
What did you like most about swimming for BH Gold?
“I liked how the practices were hard workouts, but you still had fun with your teammates. My teammates and I were close while we were on the team. The bond spread across many age groups, with friendships of younger and older swimmers.”
What did BH Gold teach you?
“It taught me how hard work pays off, but it also taught me how to be patient in waiting for the payoff. You can work hard, and your times may not be much faster, but eventually the payoff will come.”
Name: Ben Burgeson
Age: 41
Profession: U.S. Marine/Lead Fuels Planner at NORAD/USNORTHCOM
Favorite Event: 400 Individual Medley
Why did you swim for BH Gold?
“I started out swimming around age 6, encouraged as a life skill by my parents. Once I could make it across the width of the pool, the hook was set. For the next 10 years my parents encouraged me to continue to develop my swimming skillset. During that time, reinforcement of the adage that “success is achieved through hard work, not shortcuts” was reiterated daily.”
What did you most like about swimming for BH Gold?
“I enjoyed competition and competing with other swimmers from Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. I had a great coach that inspired me to put in the long and grueling hours, especially when I didn’t want to, that made me a regionally competitive swimmer. I also enjoyed the small group that I trained with, which pushed me to be better both in (and out) of the water.”
What did swimming for BH Gold teach you that you now are thankful for?
“Swimming at Black Hills Gold taught me that: nothing worthwhile ever came without a lot of hard work; challenge yourself and you will achieve more than you think you can, a shared experience creates a comradery that can never be replicated.”
Do you still swim after BH Gold?
“I have continued to swim, albeit not as much as I would like. Since leaving Black Hills Gold, I have competed in the: Alcatraz Challenge, La Jolla Rough Water Swim, and the San Diego Superfrog Half Ironman. I also still swim occasionally with my children, who swim competitively.”
Name: Taylor Beagle
Age: 22
Profession: Student seeking degree in genetic counseling
Favorite Stroke: Freestyle
Why did you swim for BH Gold?
“I decided that BH Gold was the right fit for me. I forged strong friendships with the people I swam with and the competitive push that I needed with Brenda and the other swimmers on the team.”
What did you most like about swimming for BH Gold?
“I enjoyed the closeness of the team and the family atmosphere that it brought. I enjoyed being challenged both physically and mentally. Friendships extended beyond the pool into lifelong connections.”
What did swimming for BH Gold teach you that you now are thankful for?
”Swimming for BH Gold prepared me for college. Through the failures and periods of plateaus, I learned work ethic and perseverance that serves me in my college career and will continue to serve me in my professional career.”
Do you still swim after BH Gold?
“I have continued to swim competitively for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, and have four individual records and one relay record.”
Many swim parents will tell you that swim team teaches their children dedication, determination, responsibility, leadership, time management, respect, and unity for the team.
Former swimmers will agree that it has taught them lifelong skills and is a sport that they can continue to do with little to no impact and how it shaped their character for the later stages of their lives.
Black Hills Gold competes in Short Course 25M (Fall and Winter) and Long Course 50M (Summer) swimming, and has an average of 65 devoted kids and practice at the Donald E. Young Center.
If your child is interested in swimming for BH Gold, our only requirement is that the child must be able to swim across the pool without assistance. Please contact head coach Brenda Hendricks for more information on this amazing lifelong sport at (605) 645-5101.
