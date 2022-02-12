BH Gold names Swimmers of week

SPEARFISH — Brooklyn Flemming and Auriella Ehnes are this week’s Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week.
Auriella is the daughter of Abby and Tyler Ehnes. This is Ella’s second year on the team, and she is consistently dropping time in her races and recently qualified for several events for State A. Ella works hard at practice, listens, understands the workouts, and is often a lane leader. The fifth-grader loves camping, hunting, gymnastics, being active outdoors with her family, and playing with her two little brothers.
Brooklyn, 15, is a sophomore at Spearfish High School and the daughter of Kara and Jon. She has been swimming since 2013, first for GREAT swimming in Rapid City and GOLD after moving to Spearfish a few years ago.
Brooklyn excels in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke and distance freestyle, holding spots on the SD Top 16 list in these and several other events.
When not swimming Brooklyn, enjoys being with her friends and holds a part time job at Pizza Ranch.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.