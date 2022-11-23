BH Gold swim team.jpg

The Black Hills Gold swim team opened its 2022-23 swim season Nov. 5-6 in Pierre. Pctured are the eight team members who competed at this event, from the left: Ragan Walker, Tarynn Ball, Brooklyn Flemming, Jameson Baker, Ethan Van Tassel, Emma Walker, Madison Campbell, and Kinsley Hall. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — The Black Hills Gold swim team kicked off its 2022-23 swim season Nov. 5-6, in Pierre.

Eight Black Hills Gold swimmers traveled to Pierre represented the team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.