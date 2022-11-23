PIERRE — The Black Hills Gold swim team kicked off its 2022-23 swim season Nov. 5-6, in Pierre.
Eight Black Hills Gold swimmers traveled to Pierre represented the team.
PIERRE — The Black Hills Gold swim team kicked off its 2022-23 swim season Nov. 5-6, in Pierre.
Eight Black Hills Gold swimmers traveled to Pierre represented the team.
The results from this meet follows.
Jameson Baker (15-16): Placed 10th in the 50 Freestyle, 10th in the 100 freestyle, 10th in the 200 freestyle, ninth in the 100 backstroke, second in the 200 backstroke, ninth in the 100 breaststroke, and fourth in the 200 breaststroke.
Tarynn Ball (17-19): Placed fourth in the 50 freestyle, fourth in the 100 freestyle, third in the 200 freestyle, fifth in the 100 backstroke, third in the 200 backstroke, first in the 200 IM, and second in the 400 IM.
Madison Campbell (11-12): Placed eighth in the 50 freestyle, sixth in the 100 she freestyle, sixth in the 200 freestyle, third in the 500 freestyle, 10th in the 50 backstroke, eighth in the 50 breaststroke, and 11th in the 100 IM.
Brooklyn Flemming (15-16): Placed third in the 50 freestyle, first in the 100 freestyle, first in the 200 freestyle, second in the 100 backstroke, first in the 200 backstroke, and first in the 200 IM.
Kinsley Hall (11-12): Placed first in the 50 freestyle, fourth in the 100 freestyle, fourth in the 200 freestyle, third in the 50 backstroke, second in the 50 butterfly, fifth in the 100 butterfly, and fifth in the 100 IM.
Ethan Van Tassel (17-19): Placed fourth in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 freestyle, third in the 200 freestyle, fourth in the 500 freestyle, third in the 100 backstroke, third in the 100 breaststroke, and secondnd in the 200 IM.
Emma Walker (11-12): Placed ninth in the 50 freestyle, eighth in the 100 freestyle, fifth in the 200 freestyle, ninth in the 50 backstroke, fourth in the 100 backstroke, fifth in the 50 butterfly, and ninth in the 100 IM.
Ragan Walker (7-8): Placed third in the 25 freestyle, second in the 50 freestyle, second in the 100 freestyle, seventh in the 25 backstroke, fourth in the 50 backstroke, first in the 25 butterfly, and first in the 50 butterfly.
Black Hills Gold also brought a team for the relay on both days.
The relay team consisted of Brooklyn Flemming, Tarynn Ball, Jameson Baker, and Ethan Van Tassel.
The team placed fifth for the Mixed 13-19 200 Freestyle Relay.
They also placed sixth for the Mixed 13-19 200 Medley Relay.
“This meet was a great first short course meet for the team. There were some time drops and the races were a good indication of where the team should be for the start of the season,” said Brenda Hendricks, BH Gold swim coach.
The next meet for the Black Hills Gold swim team is their home meet Nov. 19-20 at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.