SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold Swim Team has announced its Swimmers of the Week honors for Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.
Connor Aalbu and Ragan Walker received this award for the week of Nov. 29. Maddy Campbell and Tarynn Ball received this honor for the week of Dec. 6.
Week of Nov. 29
Connor Aalbu is the 12-year-old son of Ryan and Mackenzie Aalbu, and has been swimming since 2017.
His favorite stroke is the breaststroke and he really enjoys seeing his consistent improvement that comes with hard practice.
Connor has recently moved up to a more demanding practice group which means more time at pool each week.
Away from the pool (in true swimmer fashion) he likes to eat.
Ragan Walker is the son of Kelsey and Doug Walker.
At age 7, he has just begun with the Black Hills Gold team, but already has swam two successful meets this season, even already qualifying for state in the 25 backstroke.
Although his family said he was very, very nervous it was not at all apparent and he met his races with calm confidence.
At practice Ragan stays in the pool longer than asked and just keeps plugging away at strokes and endurance.
Other than swimming, Ragan just wants everyone to know he likes fishing.
Week of Dec. 6
Maddy Campbell is the 11-year-old daughter of John and Brooke Campbell.
This is Campbell’s first season on the Black Hills Gold team, and with a meet already in the books, she is getting ready for her second meet in Rapid City.
She likes the freestyle and starts, which she works hard at, usually after her group is done with practice.
Away from the pool she enjoys reading.
Tarynn Ball is the 17-year-old daughter of Megan Ball.
A junior in high school, Ball has been swimming since 2014.
Ball can compete in any race she is thrown into, although she excels in IM’s, distance free and backstroke.
A quiet but effective leader, Ball brings a strong work ethic mixed with a sense of humor to practice. Balancing a part time job along with practice.
Ball is also an excellent student and is aiming for medical school after graduation. There is no doubt she will achieve all the goals she has!
Congrats to all these athletes and thank you for your commitment to swimming and for the positivity you bring to practice and competition.
