BH Gold 12-and-under swimmers are state bound

The Black Hills Gold 12-and-under swim team will be competing at the state meet Friday through Sunday, in Mitchell. Pictured are, front row left: Sophia Weigel, Lauren Dagit, and Kinsley Hall. Middle row left: Ashlyn McCue, Zaylee Williams, Ali Dagit, and Addison Aalbu.Back row left: Tomas Solvie, Prosper Knappen, Connor Aalbu, Peyton VanDeest, Anna Eisenbarth, and Rylan VanDeest. Courtesy photo