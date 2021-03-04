BH Gold 12-and-under swimmers are state bound

The Black Hills Gold 12-and-under swim team will be competing at the state meet Friday through Sunday, in Mitchell. Pictured are, front row left: Sophia Weigel, Lauren Dagit, and Kinsley Hall. Middle row left: Ashlyn McCue, Zaylee Williams, Ali Dagit, and Addison Aalbu.Back row left: Tomas Solvie, Prosper Knappen, Connor Aalbu, Peyton VanDeest, Anna Eisenbarth, and Rylan VanDeest. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold 12-and-under swim team will be competing at the state meet beginning Friday morning in Mitchell.

 There will be three sessions each day, with the meet running through Sunday.

Black Hills Gold swimmers competing at state are:

 Connor Aalbu, (11): 50 Fly, 500 Free, 100 Medley, 100 Breast, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Breast

Ali Dagit, (7): 25 Back

Lauren Dagit, (10): 200 Free,  200 Medley, 100 Breast, 50 Back, 50 Breast,  100 Free

Anna Eisenbarth, (12): 50 Free, 100 Free

Kinsley Kay Hall, (10): 200 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Medley, 100 Back, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Back

Knappen, Prosper (12) 50 Free, 50 Back, 50 Breast

Ashlynn McCue, (12): 50 Free

Tomas Solvie, (10): 100 Medley, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 50 Free, 50 Back,  50 Breast, and 100 Free

Peyton VanDeest,  (12): 200 Medley, 50 Fly 38.81,  500 Free, 100 Medley, 100 Breast, 100 Fly, and 50 Breast

Rylan VanDeest,(10): 200 Free, 200 Medley, 500 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 50 Free, and 50 Breast

Sophia Weigel, (9): 200 Free, 100 Back, 50 Back

Zaylee Williams, (8): 100 Free, 100 Medley, 50 Back, 50 Breast, 25 Free, 50 Fly, and 25 Breast

The 9-10-year-old girls will also compete in two relays, the 200 Medley (Sophia Weigel backstroke, Lauren Dagit breaststroke, Kinsley Hall butterfly, and Addison Aalbu freestyle) and the 200 Freestyle (Lauren Dagit, SophiaWeigel, Addison Aalbu, and Kinsley Hall)

