Spearfish High School hosted the Black Hills Conference Cheer and Dance competition Thursday night, at the Spearfish High School gym. The cheer champions were Sturgis Brown, and the dance champions were Douglas. Team totals for cheer, jazz, pom, and hip hop were not provided. Photos in descending order: Members of the Sturgis Brown cheer team show off their champion cheer routine. The Spearfish dance team performs their hip-hop routine.
BH Conference crowns cheer and dance champs
- Dennis Knuckles Black Hills Pioneer
