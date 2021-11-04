BF Youth Baseball seeking coaches

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Youth Baseball announced earlier this week that Legion Post 32 has begun a search for coaches for its 2022 season.
Coaches are being sought in three divisions: VFW head and assistant coach (ages 13-14), Junior Legion head and assistant coach (ages 15-16), and Senior Legion assistant (ages 17-18).
Candidates with coaching experience are preferred, but the right applicant will be trained. Any applicant should have a strong baseball background.
Selected coaches will answer to the General Manager/Senior Head Coach and the Belle Fourche Youth Baseball (BFYB) Board of Directors.
These coaching positions would run from approximately February to August. Coaches will be paid but this pay will be dependent on experience.
The BFYB Board of Directors and Senior Head Coach will interview coaching candidates.
For information about application and any additional information, please call Kyle Wahlfeldt at (605) 210-0364 or inquire on the Facebook page under Belle Fourche Post 32 Legion.
