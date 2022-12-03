2. Clarkson.jpg

Sawyer Clarkson, along with his family, Trey and Britt, Lennon and Maddox Clarkson, and Coach Jeremy Elsom, signs his Letter of Intent to run cross country at Gonzaga on Thursday at the Belle Fourche High School. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

BELLE FOURCHE — Sawyer Clarkson signed a Letter of Intent to run for the Gonzaga Bulldogs this fall on Thursday at the Belle Fourche High School.

Clarkson lead his team to a Class A State Cross Country team title and an individual state championship title this past season.  He has won the Black Hills Conference title, along with winning the Regional Meet all four years of his high school running career, as well as three years as individual Class A State championship title. He was also named as an All American Cross Country for 2021 and 2022.

