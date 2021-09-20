BF wins homecoming contest

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity football team put its mark on the school’s homecoming festivities by defeating Custer 40-12 Friday night at Lou Graslie Field, in Belle Fourche.
“Homecoming wins are great,” Broncs’ head coach Scott Slotten said after his squad improved to 1-3 on the season. “We had guys making plays.”
Aidan McCarty recovered a fumble to give Belle Fourche the ball at Custer’s 24-yard line. Anthony Budmayr’s 2-yard touchdown run ended a four-play drive; Anthony Staley’s kick put the Broncs up 7-0.
Custer had the ball for only two plays before Belle Fourche’s Jayden Sechser intercepted a pass. The Broncs needed only one play to score, as Gabe Heck caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Budmayr. Staley’s kick made the score 14-0.
An errant center snap on a punt gave the Broncs the ball at Custer’s 49-yard line. Kyren Nulle’s 30-yard touchdown run capped a four-play drive; Staley added the extra point for a 21-0 lead at the quarter break.
Heck caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Budmayr in the second quarter. Staley added the conversion for a 28-0 Broncs’ lead.
Belle Fourche’s edge grew to 30-0 when JT Hahne tackled Custer’s ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
Andrew Newlander’s 4-yard touchdown run and Staley’s conversion boosted Belle Fourche’s lead to 37-0. Staley kicked a 30-yard field goal as the first half ended with the Broncs leading 40-0.
“It was definitely to make sure we contained everything inside. Nothing gets outside of us,” Slotten said of Belle Fourche’s defensive game plan. “I thought we did a really good job, especially in the first half.”
Custer scored in the third quarter when Mikael Grace returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Teammate Tony Plaisted found the end zone on a fourth-quarter, 24-yard touchdown run to end the scoring as neither conversion try was successful.
Slotten said the Broncs’ offensive game plan centered on dominating up front.
Heck earned Slotten’s praise for his efforts. “He did it tonight, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the other seniors that busted their butts,” Slotten said.
The Belle Fourche Athletic Hall of Fame grew by five entities. They were athlete Michael McGinnis (Class of 1971), athlete Shane Bennett (Class of 2005), coach Graydon Dailey, coach/administrator Lou Graslie, and the 2014 girls’ soccer team.
Belle Fourche is scheduled to host Chamberlain on Friday, Sept. 24.
