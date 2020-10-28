BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity volleyball team ended its regular season Tuesday night by falling three games to zero to Hill City at Edwin Petranek Armory. Scores were 25-5, 25-9, and 25-13.
“They (Rangers) started serving first and kind of got on a little streak with their server,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “They set you back on your heels a little bit, and everything that comes over the net is aggressive.”
Hill City led 4-0 in the first game before Belle Fourche gained side out. The Rangers regained side out for a 5-1 lead and tallied five straight points for a 10-1 advantage.
Hill City gained side out and stayed ahead 15-4. The Rangers used runs of four and six points for the 25-5 triumph.
The Rangers, leading 4-1 in the second game, put together a seven-point run for an 11-1 lead.
That margin reached 15 points (20-5) when Hill City gained side out on an errant Belle Fourche serve.
Kylee Crago recorded an attacking kill to give Belle Fourche side out and keep the Broncs within 23-9. Hill City tallied the final two points for the 25-9 triumph.
An early run in the third game spurred Hill City to a 5-1 advantage. The Broncs gained side out; Crago’s attacking kill pulled Belle Fourche within 5-2.
Dylan Stedillie recorded an attacking kill to give the Broncs side out and keep the margin at three points (6-3).
A serving ace by Layla Hockenbary allowed Belle Fourche to stay within 9-6. She added an attacking kill for the Broncs, who now trailed 11-7.
Hill City stayed ahead 17-10 before Crago’s attacking kill gave the Broncs side out and made the score 17-11.
Belle Fourche regained side out and cut the margin to 19-12 as Hayley Wilbur recorded an attacking kill. The Rangers, however, went on to the 25-13 game win and match victory.
This marked the second time Belle Fourche and Hill City met this season. Schlichtemeier said the Rangers played a lot more aggressively Tuesday as opposed to the first meeting (a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 loss on Sept. 5).
“They play clean volleyball,” Schlichtemeier said in describing Hill City. “They play things up, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Broncs’ statistical leaders follow.
Serving: Layla Hockenbary 6 for 7 with 1 ace.
Digs: Katie Mailloux 8.
Attacking kills: Kylee Crago 3.
Blocks: Hayley Wilbur 2.
Set assists: McKenzie Lyons 6.
Belle Fourche ends its regular season at 7-13 and now sets its sights on the region tournament.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday), it’s a brand new season,” Schlichtemeier said. “We have done some really cool things up to this point, and it comes down to this first gregion) game. If you lose the first game, your season’s done.”
This year’s postseason tournament will be different from past years. It will feature a total of nine teams from regions 7 and 8.
Seven teams are in Region 8, with Winner and Bennett County representing Region 7. The six other teams in Region 7 cancelled their seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s tournament will begin with the eighth and ninth seeds having a play-in game Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lead-Deadwood was the number 8 seed as of Tuesday night, with Bennett County seeded ninth.
Belle Fourche, seeded sixth, will visit No. 3 Winner Area Thursday, Nov. 5.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.