BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche earned a three-games-to-zero sweep of Red Cloud Thursday night, in a varsity volleyball match at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche. Scores were 25-10, 25-3, and 25-13.
“We wanted to play a really clean volleyball game tonight and not make a lot of unforced errors,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said after her team improved to 18-6. “We had some really nice serves tonight; it was good to get back on the court.”
Adryana Hovland served consecutive aces to put the Broncs ahead 5-3 in the first game. Kaylin Garza’s serving ace boosted Belle Fourche’s advantage to 8-4.
The Broncs gained side out and stayed ahead 9-5. Two McKenzie Lyons serving aces and a Dylan Stedillie attacking kill highlighted a four-point run as Belle Fourche went ahead 13-5.
An attacking kill by Grace Clooten gave the Broncs side out and a 14-6 lead. A five-point scoring run highlighted by two Clooten blocks, one attacking kill by Stedillie, and one attacking kill by Hovland opened a 19-6 advantage for Belle Fourche.
Chloe Crago served an ace to help the Broncs extend their advantage to 22-9. A Hovland attacking kill secured the 25-10 win in the first game.
The Broncs stormed ahead in the second game, with Stedillie serving an ace to make the score 7-0.
Belle Fourche, leading 8-2, scored the next 12 points to open a 20-2 cushion. Mataya Ward collected two attacking kills, with Hovland serving four aces and Garza contributing an attacking kill.
Garza’s serving ace and Tia Williamson’s attacking kill ended the Broncs’ 25-3 win.
Belle Fourche edged ahead 2-1 in the third game. Stedillie served three aces to highlight a scoring run that opened a 9-1 advantage.
Hovland turned in an attacking kill to give Belle Fourche side out and a 10-2 lead. Lily McCarty’s block and Hovland’s serving ace helped the Broncs take a 14-2 advantage.
Red Cloud cut the margin to 20-11 late in the third game. Hovland’s attacking kill gave Belle Fourche side out and a 21-11 lead.
Stedillie’s two serving aces highlighted a run that helped the Broncs open a 24-11 lead. Belle Fourche used a Garza attacking kill to end the 25-13 win.
Belle Fourche’s regularly-scheduled match against Spearfish on Tuesday, Oct. 12, was postponed. The Broncs did not practice Wednesday, which means they had not been in the gym since Monday.
“It kind of makes you nervous when you come in and we haven’t had a practice the night before, and then you have a match,” Schlichtemeier said.
She added this situation may have ended up good for the team, as it was quite busy last week.
The Broncs played at Aberdeen Roncalli on Oct. 8 and competed in four matches at the Oct. 9 Redfield Tournament.
“I would say we probably served a pretty high percentage tonight as far as the team,” Schlichtemeier said. “I want them to serve at least 90%.”
Schlichtemeier said she is very proud of this season’s varsity squad.
“They have been working super hard all season, and they’ve done some really nice things,” Schlichtemeier added.
Statistical leaders for Belle Fourche follow.
Serving: Adryanna Hovland 22 for 22 with 8 aces, Dylan Stedillie 21-23 with 7 aces.
Attacking kills: Kaylin Garza 10, Hovland 9.
Set assists: Lily McCarty 20, McKenzie Lyons 10.
Total blocks: Garza 3, Grace Clooten 2.
Digs: Chloe Crago 13, Stedillie 5.
Belle Fourche is scheduled to compete at Saturday’s Douglas Invitational at Box Elder.
