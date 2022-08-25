BF volleyball team earns 2nd win

Belle Fourche frontline players Grace Clooten and Adryana Hovland go for the block as Lead-Deadwood opponent Taylor Hansen hits the ball over the net. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood three games to zero Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20.

“We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”

