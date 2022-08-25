BF volleyball team earns 2nd win

LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood three games to zero Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20.
“We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”
Schlichtemeier cited Lily McCarty and Chloe Crago as players who served a couple of runs.
McCarty served an ace to cap a four-point run that gave the visiting Broncs a 6-3 lead in the first game. Ava McLennan’s attacking kill propelled Belle Fourche to a 9-4 advantage.
A block by Tilli Katon allowed Lead-Deadwood to close the gap to 9-6. Belle Fourche regained side out and maintained a three-point lead, at 10-7.
Crago’s serving helped the Broncs score the next seven points and stay ahead 17-7. Grace Clooten and Adryana Hovland each recorded an attacking kill during that stretch, with Crago serving an ace.
Clooten’s attacking kill put Belle Fourche ahead 22-11 in the first game en route to the 25-12 triumph.
The home standing Golddiggers held a 3-2 edge in the second game. Piper Rogers served two aces to highlight a five-point run that opened an 8-2 advantage for Lead-Deadwood.
Crago served two aces for Belle Fourche, with the second giving the Broncs a 14-10 lead. Dylan Stedillie served an ace to put Belle Fourche up 16-11.
An attacking kill by Allison Mollman allowed Lead-Deadwood to slice the margin to 16-14. Belle Fourche scored nine of the next 10 points for the 25-15 win.
McCarty’s serving ace started a three-point run that put the Broncs ahead 5-3 in the third game. Rogers served consecutive aces to push Lead-Deadwood up 6-5.
Clooten recorded an attacking kill as Belle Fourche moved ahead 13-8. Ayden Kummer’s serving ace kept the Broncs’ lead at five points (18-13), and they held the upper hand the rest of the way.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Brooke Kappen agreed her squad played quite a bit better tonight than in Tuesday’s season opener against Newell (a 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 loss).
“We really focused on our hitting and continuing to pass consistently,” Kappen said of Wednesday’s practice. “I think that showed tonight.”
Lead-Deadwood showed much more positive energy against Belle Fourche than against Newell, according to Kappen. She added passing was about the same, and the Golddiggers were able to compete a bit better Thursday.
Kappen said Lead-Deadwood needs to have a positive hitting percentage during matches. She added serve receive must also be more consistent.
Chloe said the Broncs did not play their best match, but things were good. “We talked quite a bit and had some really good hits,” she added. “Our setter did well, and our backup passers were pretty good.”
Broncs’ players tried to encourage one another quite a bit and maintain high energy levels, according to Crago.
“Our outside hitters played a big role,” Crago said. “Dylan Stedillie on the right side is a great weapon for us.”
Crago said the Broncs are expecting a lot from themselves, and she is pleased with the early start.
“I think they’re doing a really nice job,” Schlichtemeier said in describing how the Broncs are faring as far as settling into the on-court system. “One of the big things right now is just playing clean volleyball, controlling things that we can control.”
Clean volleyball includes on-court serves following a time out and in a game-point situation, according to Schlichtemeier.
Schlichtemeier said she would like to see Belle Fourche have better starts to games and have stronger communication. She noted the Broncs trailed at some point in all three games Thursday.
Lead-Deadwood will take a 0-2 record into Saturday’s Custer Invitational. Kappen said the Golddiggers are slated to face Todd County, Hot Springs, and Edgemont.
“I’d like to get some sets won,” said Kappen, whose team is 0-6 in that category. “We’re looking to win some sets, take it to four or five sets instead of three.”
Kappen said Lead-Deadwood is a scrappy team, and the players are putting everything on the court.
Golddiggers’ outside hitter Kennedy Grangaard said Thursday’s start was kind of difficult, but things improved as the match progressed. “I think we communicated well and uplifted each other well,” she added.
Grangaard said Lead-Deadwood passed and communicated well, and another key component was also prominent. “Energy, and that’s our number 1 thing: always,” she added.
As for the Custer Invitational, Grangaard said team goals include winning a few games, focusing on fundamentals, and pushing for high energy levels.
Belle Fourche will host Mobridge-Pollock on Sept. 2. Schlichtemeier welcomes that extended break because the squad can really start to fine-tune some things.
