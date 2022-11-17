BF Grace Clooten 2763.jpg

The Class A volleyball tournament begins today, in Sioux Falls. Number six-seeded Belle Fourche will face number three-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton in the final game of the night at 5:45 p.m. Pictured left, Lady Bronc libero Chloe Crago goes up for a serve. Pictured right, Belle Fourche outside hitter Grace Clooten goes up for a kill. Pioneer file photo

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs will be will return today to the state Class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017.

The state tournament is held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

