BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs will be will return today to the state Class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017.
The state tournament is held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The number six-seeded Lady Broncs (32-6) face number three-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton (30-3) in the final match of the opening round at 5:45 p.m.
Belle Fourche has won 15 straight matches going into tonight’s game against the Lady Elks.
“They are big and they are athletic. So, we are going to have our hands full,” said Loree Schlichtemeier, the Belle Fourche volleyball coach. ”We’ve been really trying to just clean things up. We’ve been working on our serving, our serve/receive and our defense quite a bit, and just have a game plan for what we want to do, and handle some of their hitters and kind of going over some of our defensive things.”
Senior libero Chloe Crago said Belle Fourche brings a veteran team to state.
“We are a much older team. A lot of us our seniors, and we all know that this is our last year and that we want to work our butts off because everyone expects a lot from us.“
Senior outside hitter Grace Clooten said, “We’ve been playing together for a really long time, so I think that has really helped our chemistry playing together. It has been a lot of fun playing the past couple of years. I’m glad I got to get to continue playing with these guys.”
Belle Fourche defeated Mobridge-Pollock in the SoDak 16 game to advance to state, avenging a five set loss to the Lady Tigers Sept. 9, in Belle Fourche.
“They (Mobridge-Pollock) had beaten us before, and that game we didn’t play the best. We missed 17 serves that first game we played them, so we’ve really been working on that. Our serve and receive has gotten so much better, and our whole team’s momentum the previous games before that was great coming in to the SoDak game,” said Crago. “All of our mindsets were awesome, and everyone was ready to play. I knew we were going to do good.”
Crago said it hasn’t hit her yet the Lady Broncs are headed to the state tournament for the first time in her four years of playing volleyball for the Lady Broncs.
“Honestly, it still hasn’t really sunk in yet that we are going to state. I was so excited, and all the girls’ were so excited. I knew we were going to get to go because all of us were so ready, and so pumped up. I’m just really excited to get to go to state,” Crago said.
Clooten said, “I was so excited. I was exhausted from the game, but I was relieved that we could continue playing volleyball,” Clooten said.
Crago and Clooten both said they want Belle Fourche to bring back a state title.
"Of course I want to see us win the state championship, but going in I
