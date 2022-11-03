BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs swept the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers in three sets in the first round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.
The scores were 25-10, 25-8, and 25-7.
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs swept the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers in three sets in the first round of the Region 8A volleyball tournament Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.
The scores were 25-10, 25-8, and 25-7.
“I thought our play was good. You have a little bit of time off before the playoffs, so it was good to get back in the gym, and just hit some volleyballs,” said Loree Schlichtemeier, Belle Fourche’s head coach. “Our goal tonight was just to play some clean volleyball, and try to minimize mistakes on some things.”
“We had a lot of injuries, and we did the best we could, said Brooke Kappen, the Lead-Deadwood head coach.
A service ace by Chloe Crago, a block by Sloan Young, and a service ace by Lily McCarty helped Belle Fourche jump out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.
A kill by Erica Hansen and a put back by Piper Rogers kept Lead-Deadwood within striking distance at 17-8.
With the Broncs up 22-11, kills by Adryana Hovland and Young, and a put back by Young gave Belle Fourche the first set win, 25-12.
A kill by Lead-Deadwood’s Taylor Hansen kept the Golddiggers within one point, 2-1 early in the second set.
A kill by Ava McLennan, two service aces by McCarty, and a kill by Mataya Ward extended the Broncs’ lead to 12-2.
Lead-Deadwood’s Tilli Katon came up with a kill, but Belle Fourche led 16-5.
Belle Fourche won the second set 25-8 and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
The Broncs dominated the third set, racing out to a 15-3 lead. and winning the set 25-7, as well as winning the match three sets to none.
Lead-Deadwood was without senior Allison Mollman, who was injured at Red Cloud on Sept. 27, and missed the rest of the season.
Mollman’s absence, along with other injuries, forced the Golddiggers to play players out of position for most of the season.
“That’s a huge role to play, so I’ll be looking for that in the off-season to see who wants to take over that role,” Kappen said.
Schlichtemeier said she was proud her team did not overlook the Golddiggers.
“This time of year you have to do that if you want to keep playing; otherwise your season is done,” said Schlichtemeier.
Statistical leaders for Belle Fourche follow.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.