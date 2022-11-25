BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche volleyball team finished eighth at the State Class A volleyball tournament, last weekend in Sioux Falls.
Even though they did not win a match, they did put up a fight.
They lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 25-20, 25-17, 25-22; they lost to Plattes-Geddes 25-22, 25-22, 25-20; and they lost to Wagner 17-25, 25-19, 17-25, and 20-25.
“The girls worked hard. There were a lot of awesome teams there, and lots of awesome volleyball players across the state,” said Loree Schlichtemeier, volleyball coach. “We are obviously tickled to make that trip. You always want to do the best you can, but there’s always going to be a first.”
Seniors Dylan Stedillie, Chloe Crago, Lily McCarty, Ayden Kummer, Adryana Hovland
Grace Clooten, and Ava McLennan played their final match in a Bronc uniform.
“We had a huge crew of seniors this year and a few juniors on there. I think what was really cool about our seniors is they had a connection with each other. They were kind of a tight-knit group. I think that was really special about them,” Schlichtemeier said. “They love having fun, and they love spending time with each other, and I think that was part of the reason why we had such a nice season. It was just the team chemistry was huge.”
Schlichtemeier said the team chemistry kind of set the tone for the season.
“They are a group that worked hard, and they wanted to do well, and they wanted to get better, so that was kind of the tone for our gym. That was set by them, and they had a huge role in our program this year,” she said.
Schlichtemeier hopes the younger girls learned a lot from watching the upper class-men practice and play.
“I think it’s really important when your varsity program has some success for the younger players to see that, and just kind of being able to see the kind of work they put into it, and the kind of things they were doing. That’s huge for those younger girls,” Schlichtemeier said. “And for them to see the excitement, and what happens when you are doing well. That’s huge for the program.”
Belle Fourche stats against Elkton-Lake Benton:
Kills: Mataya Ward 11, Adryana Hovland 9, Sloan Young 6, Dylan Stedillie 5, Grace Clooten 3, and Lily McCarty 1
Blocks: Clooten 1 and Stedillie 1
Set: McCarty 32, Stedillie 1, and Clooten 1
Service aces: Ward 2, McCarty 1, and Stedillie 1
Digs: Chloe Crago 18, Ward 15, Hovland 10, McCarty 6, Stedillie 6, and Young 1
Belle Fourche stats against Plattes-Geddes:
Kills: Ward 10, Hovland 6, Young 5, Clooten 4, Stedillie 3, and McCarty 2
Blocks: Young 2, and Stedillie 1, Ward 1, and McCarty 1
Set: McCarty 22, Stedillie 2, Hovland 1, Ward 1, and Ava McLennan 1
Service aces: McCarty 1 and Avery Cherveny 1
Digs: Hovland 9, Crago 8, Stedillie 7, McCarty 5, and Ward 4
Belle Fourche stats against Wagner:
Kills: Ward 14, Stedillie 6, Clooten 6, Hovland 4, and Young 4
Blocks: Clooten 6 Young 5, Stedillie 2, Hovland 2, and Ward 1
Set: McCarty 28, Stedillie 1.Ward 1, and Young 1
Service aces: Crago 2 and McCarty 2
Digs: Ward 18, McCarty 17, Hovland 15, Crago 13, Stedillie 9, Ayden Kummer 6
