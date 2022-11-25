BF vball 8th place.jpg

The Belle Fourche Broncs’ volleyball team finished eighth at the state Class A volleyball tournament held last weekend in Sioux Falls. Pictured are,

front row from left: student manager Morgan Krul, Lily McCarty, Adryana Hovland, Chloe Crago, Dylan Stedillie, Avery Cherveny, and student manager

Chloe Schmoker; back row from left: Head Coach Loree Schlictemeier, student manager Jacie Baxendale, Ayden Kummer, Reese Larson, Grace Clooten, Mataya Ward, Sloan Young, Ava McLennan, student manager, Shelby Moke, assistant coach Holly Dobesh, and assistant coach Alia Brennan. Photo courtesy SD Public Broadcasting

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche volleyball team finished eighth at the State Class A volleyball tournament, last weekend in Sioux Falls.

Even though they did not win a match, they did put up a fight.

