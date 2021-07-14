BF Teeners erupt for 35 runs

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche stayed alive in the under-14 Region 1 Teener Legion baseball tournament in Belle Fourche by sidelining Chamberlain 35-17 in a consolation bracket game that lasted roughly three hours and 40 minutes.
“It was pretty exciting,” Belle Fourche head coach Jesse Kracht said. “I take my hat off to Chamberlain; they never quit and battled the whole time.”
Belle Fourche built a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The big hit was a Trigg Olson single that scored Harvey Walding and Riley Hunt.
Chamberlain cut the margin to 4-2 in the bottom of the first.
Belle Fourche got those runs back in the second as Darian Pesicka and Izaac Runyon scored on wild pitches. Runyon’s score put Belle Fourche ahead 6-2.
Chamberlain cut the margin to 6-4 by scoring twice in the bottom of the third.
Belle Fourche sent 18 batters to the plate in a fourth inning that featured 13 runs. The outburst included 10 hits and three walks. Walding, Emitt Lipp, and Caeyn Howard each delivered a two-run single as Belle Fourche’s lead grew to 19-4.
A six-run fourth inning enabled Chamberlain to close the gap to 19-10. Lipp and Brady Meemkon sprinted home in the fifth as Belle Fourche extended its advantage to 21-10.
Chamberlain used a two-run fifth inning and stayed within 21-12. Three runs in the sixth gave Belle Fourche a 24-12 lead, with Hunt contributing an RBI single.
A three-run sixth kept Chamberlain within nine runs, at 24-15.
Belle Fourche responded by plating 11 runs in the seventh frame. Sixteen batters combined for five hits and four walks while taking advantage of four Chamberlain errors. Walding and Lipp each contributed a run-scoring single.
Chamberlain scored twice in the seventh inning for the 35-17 final as its tournament came to an end.
Pesicka scored five runs and added three hits for Belle Fourche, with Walding scoring four runs and adding five of the team’s 20 hits. Ryan Latter earned the pitching win.
“We were aggressive; we hit the ball well tonight,” Kracht said when asked about his team’s approach at the plate. “It was pretty impressive; I’m proud of them.”
Latter earned Kracht’s praise for his efforts.
Belle Fourche runs: Darian Pesicka 5, Brady Meemken 4, Riley Hunt 4, Harvey Walding 4, Gavin Pearson 4, Carsyn Huhne 4, Emitt Lipp 3, Izaac Runyon 2, Caeyn Howard 2, Ian Voyles 2, Trigg Olson 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Walding 5, Pesicka 2, Lipp 2, Hunt 2, Voyles 2, Huhne 2, Howard 1, Pearson 1, Olson 1, Meemken 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Pesicka 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Ryan Latter 3 2/3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits; Runyon 3 innings, 11 runs, 6 hits; Pearson 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits.
Tournament play started Monday with Winner defeating Belle Fourche 16-1 and Spearfish doubling up Chamberlain 16-8. Spearfish edged Winner 7-6 in the first game played on Tuesday.
Belle Fourche was scheduled to host Winner in a consolation bracket game Tuesday night. However, weather forced that game to be postponed to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
